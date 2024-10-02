Sponsored: Don’t miss out on this weeks line up at soho garden.

Soho Garden is bringing back Urban Wednesdays this month and an exciting lineup of electronic music artists will be making their way to the venue throughout this week and the next. This Wednesday, on October 2, see Nigerian Afrobeats star Tekno live as he brings the party with mega tracks like Duro, Pana and Skeletun across Afrobeats, pop, and dancehall.

Supporting acts include Moky, Flippside and Lucasmile. Ladies get free entry all night and complimentary house beverages until midnight. For the gentlemen, tickets are available at the door starting at Dhs150. Only limited tables are available, so if you want to catch one make sure to make a reservation.

More artists…

On Thursday, October 3, celebrated Spanish electronic music duo Animal Panic, supported by Sam Farsio and Aaryon&Moii will be taking over. Ladies enter for free, couples enter for free before midnight and tickets are available at the door as well. Get ready to be entranced by deep, melodic house and techno at Playroom, Dubai’s most intimate venue for world-class music.

On Friday, October 4, head over to HIVE to experience the groundbreaking sounds of Innellea and Roman Kyn, blending melodic techno with futuristic soundscapes and deep, immersive beats. The artists will be supported by Ziad Ghosn and Jean B, and tickets are available on Platinum List for Dhs150.

Also in the HIVE, on Saturday, October 5, Anfisa Letyago and David Lindmer will take the set, bringing cutting-edge electronic music to the crowd. The artists will be supported by Youna and Jean B for an unforgettable night of partying. Ladies and couples enter free before 12 and tickets at the doors are priced at Dhs150.

On Sunday, October 6, music lovers can tune in as Cezar will be lighting up Audio Culture supported by Sam Farsio, Azi Ray and Shellwell. Ladies enter free all night. Party starts at 9pm and ends at 3am, so come early and dance the night away.

Soho Garden Meydan, Dubai, doors open 10pm (9pm on Sun), open till 4am, tickets at Dhs150, Tel: (0) 52 388 8849, @sohogardendxb

Images: Supplied