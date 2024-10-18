Sponsored: The Brit popstars join Stormzy as headliners for the three-day extravaganza…

We already know Stormzy will headline the Emirates Dubai 7s on Sunday December 1, but now a second headliner has been announced for Saturday November 30 – with pop trio Sugababes joining the line-up.

Recently reformed in their original line-up the Sugababes will bring their roster of bubblegum pop tunes to the Rugby Rocks Stage to close out the show on Saturday.

The much-loved trio, now made up of Keisha Buchanan, Mutya Buena and Siobhan Donaghy, have been selling-out headline shows since reforming in their OG form in 2022, and they’re now set to delight fans in Dubai. Since forming in 1998 Sugababes have had six number 1 singles and several multi-platinum albums, and they’ll be bringing all their top tunes to the Emirates Dubai 7s next month. After a huge day of sporting and festival fun, we can look forward to belting out Sugababes hits like Push the Button, Round Round and Too Lost In You as the group preform on the Rugby Rocks Stage.

A day later, legendary grime artist Stormzy will close out the show at The Sevens Stadium on Sunday December 1, bringing the epic three-day festival to a close with all of his biggest hits. Expect to hear Stormzy bringing tracks including Big for your Boots, Vossi Bop and Shut Up to the Frequency on 8 Stage (on Pitch 8).

Tickets

Tickets for the weekend start from Dhs425 per day or Dhs550 for a two-day ticket, with pre-registration also available for Friday’s free ticket option. You can also upgrade your ticket to secure reserved seating, from Dhs605.

For families, the weekend is free for children under four.

Renewed hospitality will be available this year as the Sunroom experience. This means two days of VIP treatment, free-flowing food and drinks and the best views of all the sporting action start from Dhs1,925.

And if you’ve already got a Sunday ticket and want to catch the Sugababes gig, you can now upgrade those to weekend passes through the Emirates Dubai 7s app.

Emirates Dubai 7s, Sevens Stadium, Friday November 29 to Sunday December 1, from Dhs425. dubairugby7s.com

Image: Supplied