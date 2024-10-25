Sponsored: It’s an inclusive fun fitness challenge with a cause…

The Dubai Fitness Challenge (DFC) is back in action for 30 days of sport, fitness and promoting a healthy lifestyle from x until y. And among the thousands of brilliant events, one that always stands out is the Emirates NBD Unity Run.

Returning to the scenic surrounds of Al Forsan Park at Expo City on Sunday November 17, this inclusive run is supporting people of determination, raising money for the Al Noor Rehabilitation & Welfare Association, Senses Residential and Day Care Centre and Beit Al Khair.

Walk, jog or run 3km, 5km, or 10km at Expo City. Everyone is encouraged to join, including people of determination and their loved ones, to celebrate the diversity and unity in the UAE. Wheelchair users are encouraged to take part, too.

Entry fees differ depending on the race length. It’s Dhs50 for the 3km, Dhs100 for 5km, and Dhs150 for 10km. Those who are 10 years or younger can enter for free, as well as individuals of determination with a companion.

To enter, you can register now via unityrun.ae

On the day

On the day of the Emirates NBD Unity Run, registrations will open bright and early from 6am, with the Unity Run Village opening from 6.30am. Here, participants will be able to enjoy an arts and crafts market, music chill-out sessions, and a kid’s area with bouncy castles, slides and lots of fun activities. You’ll just need to make sure you’re there by 7.30am, as that’s when registrations will close.

At 7.45am sharp, there’s a race briefing and warm up, before the runners set off from 8am. The Unity Run Village will stay open until 11am after the event, so you can enjoy the atmosphere and make the most of your fun – and active – Sunday morning.

For corporate entry, participants are encouraged to contact FittGROUP on events@fittgroupme.com or Tel (0)4 333 9222.

Al Forsan Park, Expo City Dubai, 6am onwards, Sunday November 17, registration from Dhs50. unityrun.ae