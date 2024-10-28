Sponsored: A musical treat under the stars awaits…

Party goers and music lovers, your plans are all set to hit a whole new decibel this November at The Trellis by Al Wasl Plaza in Expo City Dubai, so lace up your dancing shoes and pull on your party hats for this all new electrifying, open-air event that’s about to fire up your Fridays and shake up your weekends all month long. The Al Wasl Plaza-hosted event will welcome some of the city’s most talented DJs, as they spin their tunes and take up residency to drop bangin’ beats through the venue’s state-of-the-art sound system and breathtaking projection displays.

This incredible show of energetic beats, terrific tracks and jaw-dropping visuals will draw you in for a one-of-a-kind immersive treat like you’ve never experienced before, and each Friday night will have you celebrating the weekend and bidding goodbye to the week that was in style under the open skies, as we enter the cooler months of the year. All of this, while you celebrate the city’s finest talent as they take centre stage all month long, right here in the delightful city of Dubai that never fails to impress.

Entry is for guests 21 years of age and above, and your ticket also allows you one complimentary beverage to get the party started in style. Hurry, grab your tickets now to this limited-time, open-air musical fest that will take residency at Expo City’s own Al Wasl Plaza, only this November at The Trellis, your can’t-miss musical and party destination of the year. Read more here before you get your hands on those tickets and head over..

The Trellis, Al Wasl Plaza, Dubai, Fridays in November 2024, 8pm to 2am, Dhs150 (incl. complimentary beverage). expocitydubai.com