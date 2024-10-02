Sponsored: your invite to revel in true Middle Eastern majesty…

There are some Middle Eastern dining experiences that everybody should have on their dining bucket lists. And whilst exploring the fire and spice of the street food scene is exciting, if you’re seeking something more romantic, more exclusive – a real grande dame of Arabian artistry and hospitality – Ninive and its summer season urban majlis is an unmissable experience.

Only the best in-tent

The tent is installed on the venue’s iconic terrace space – and provides an atmospheric stage for an evening of Bedouin-inspired elegance. Inside the enchanting majlis you’ll find all the detail-focused aesthetic you’d expect from a Ninive project, including handcrafted fabrics, ornate wooden framing, chic banquette seating, swaying lanterns and shady palms. Here you can dine, hold court over clinking drinks or simply commune in perfumed plumes of exotic shisha.

Located at Jumeirah Emirates Towers, Ninive was designed by London studio Pirajean Lee, who took creative direction from desert oases and the rich tales of 1001 Arabian Nights.

Refined Dining

And the exquisite dining options match the energy of the aesthetic, with an a la carte dining experience that encourages guests to lose themselves in the colourful souk spice blends of North Africa and the fragrant flavours of the Middle East.

The menu has been curated by Michelin-lauded French chef Gilles Bosquet and includes such highlights as a masterfully authentic maast o khiar; a deep-steeped slow-cooked lamb tashreeb; a passionately put together chicken pastilla; a selection of aromatic, soul-enriching tagines; fresh couscous ensembles.

The dessert collections revolve around signature flakey baked takes on baklava and kunafa; whipped cream and pistachio ‘sundaes’; and date enhanced chocolate cake.

There’s also taktouka (Moroccan roasted peppers dipped in a sauce), manti – a meatball dish from Turkey, a spicy marinated sautéed lamb, and Iraqi tashreeb (braised lamb cooked with spices and lemon).

If this sounds like an evening you want to spend in Dubai make a booking with the team at book@ninive.ae or call on 04 326 66105.

Emirates Towers Hotel, Sheikh Zayed Road, Dubai, Sun to Thu 6pm to 2am, Fri and Sat 6pm to 3am, minimum spend for a la carte Dhs250 per person. Tel: (0)4 326 66105. ninive.ae. @ninivedubai

