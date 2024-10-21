6 things to do in Abu Dhabi: October 21 to 24
From sporting events to fabulous concerts, it’s all happening in the capital this week. Here are 6 things to do in Abu Dhabi.
Monday, October 21
Train with New Balance
For the fitness conscious, New Balance has brought its Run Club to the capital. Head to Hudayriyat Bridge this Monday for a speed workout and strength & conditioning session. Register here.
Al Hudayriyat Bridge, Abu Dhabi, Mondays 7.30pm until December 23. newbalancemena.com
Tuesday, October 22
Witness striking art pieces at Louvre Abu Dhabi
Post-Impressionism: Beyond Appearances is the new exhibition and has been curated with loans from the Musée d’Orsay in Paris and other popular museums in France. The exhibition focuses on works from 1886 and 1905. It follows the success of the previous exhibition ‘Pathways to Modernity’ which had artworks from other famous artists such as Manet, Degas, Monet, Pissarro, Renoir, and Cézanne.
Louvre Abu Dhabi, Saadiyat Island, Abu Dhabi, from Oct 16, 2024 to February 9, 2025, Dhs60, Tel: (600) 565 566, louvreabudhabi.ae
Wednesday, October 23
Backstreet’s back in Abu Dhabi
As part of Abu Dhabi Showdown Week, get set to throw it back with one of the greatest boybands in history, Backstreet Boys, this Wednesday. Tickets are priced from Dhs295, and will get you through the doors so you can sing along to iconic super hits such as I Want It That Way, Shape Of My Heart, Quit Playing Games, and Everybody.
Backstreet Boys, Etihad Arena, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, Wednesday October 23, from Dhs295. livenation.me
Watch UFC elite prepare for battle
Less than a week remains before UFC 308 takes Abu Dhabi by storm at the Etihad Arena, and the festivities begin this week with fight-centric programming including open workouts that will be held at Yas Mall this Wednesday. From 5pm to 7.15pm, you can watch all the big names train.
UFC Open workouts, Yas Mall, Abu Dhabi, Wednesday October 23, 5pm to 7.15pm. @yasmallad
Thurday, October 24
Power Slap arrives in the capital
View this post on Instagram
As part of Abu Dhabi Showdown Week, UFC CEO Dana White is bringing Power Slap to Abu Dhabi for its international debut. Headlining the event in the UAE capital will be a clash of legends of the sport, as reigning Super Heavyweight Champion Da Crazy Hawaiian with a 15-1 record (including 13 KOs) will defend his crown against top-ranked Vasilii “Dumpling” Kamotskii.
Power Slap 9, Space 42 Arena, Al Raha Beach, Abu Dhabi, Thursday October 24, from Dhs150. @powerslap. @adshowdownweek.
Head to Saadiyat Island for Animenia
View this post on Instagram
Animenia Abu Dhabi invites Anime fans to escape to Neo-Tokyo with Nippon-inspired live entertainment, world-famous anime directors, voice actors, manga artists, video game creators, cosplayers, and characters from hit shows including Naruto, Attack on Titan, Jujutsu Kaisen, and Hello Kitty. Enjoy this celebration of an iconic art form all week in the capital, with a massive prize purse up for grabs.