November has arrived, ladies and gents. And while you let that sink in, here’s 9 things to do in Abu Dhabi this weekend.

Friday, November 1

Welcome the Sheikh Zayed Festival back to Abu Dhabi

Abu Dhabi’s annual star attraction, Sheikh Zayed Festival is back to thrill families, and you’ll be able to enjoy this year’s edition from Friday, November 1 all the way through to February 28 in Al Wathba. Over 27 countries are expected to participate, with over 6,000 cultural events and 1,000 performances comprising this year’s edition of the festival. There’s a ton of fun to be had for the whole family.

Sheikh Zayed Festival, Al Wathba, Abu Dhabi, November 1, 2024 to February 28, 2025, Dhs10. @zayedfestival

Continue the Diwali celebrations at Four Seasons Abu Dhabi

Head to the Four Seasons Abu Dhabi’s own rooftop eat, Eclipse, where you can feast on a three-course set menu until November 3. There’s a fabulous fusion of Indian and Asian flavours, with dishes such as crispy chicken tikka spring rolls, rich and creamy palak paneer, and chicken biryani all yours for for Dhs320 per person.

Four Seasons Abu Dhabi, The Galleria Al Maryah Island, Abu Dhabi, Oct 27 to Nov 3, Dhs320. Tel: (0)2 333 2333, fourseasons.com/abudhabi

Catch Venom: The Last Dance at a cinema near you

Not everyone is in the mood to hit up a cool festival or restaurant opening on Friday night, we get it. The week was tiring. So how about heading to the movies and relaxing while the actors do all the work? Venom: The Last Dance is now playing at a Vox Cinemas near you. Why do we recommend it? Probably because it’s a great movie, and definitely because of his incredible smile.

@voxcinemas

Saturday, November 2

Celebrate great wrist fashion with Mavericks of Time

Head to the Space42 arena in Al Raha for this weekend’s Mavericks of Time event, hosted by Ahmed Seddiqi & Sons. It will feature as many as 15 global and regional watch brands known for craftsmanship and innovation, such as Bovet, Chronoswiss, De Bethune, Gerald Charles, Girard-Perregaux, Greubel Forsey and more. The event will celebrate the history and future of watchmaking, and you won’t want to miss out.

Mavericks of Time by Ahmed Seddiqi & Sons, Space42 Arena, Al Raha, Abu Dhabi, November 2 and 3, free entry, register here. mavericksoftime.com

Get a glimpse of a masterpiece at Louvre Abu Dhabi

This is your final chance to see the one and only Leonardo da Vinci’s ‘Saint John the Baptist’ at Louvre Abu Dhabi. The iconic masterpiece is renowned for its masterful use of the chiaroscuro technique, and happens to be one of the most celebrated paintings in history. Until November 3, it is all yours to view and admire in person, on super Saadiyat Island.

Louvre Abu Dhabi, Saadiyat Island, Abu Dhabi, until November 3. @louvreabudhabi

Dig in to The Big Spanish Brunch

Where? At the Conrad Abu Dhabi Etihad Towers. This is only available on the first Saturday of every month, and you have the chance to savour some amazing Spanish dishes with authentic, shared tapas-style dishes paired with a wonderful selection of wines. The good news is, the first Saturday of November is just around the corner.

Jose by Pizarro, Conrad Abu Dhabi Etihad Towers, Saturday November 2, 1pm to 4pm, Dhs350 soft, Dhs480 wine, Dhs660 premium. @conradetihadtowers

Watch a musical maestro live in concert

The legendary A.R. Rahman will be performing at Abu Dhabi’s Etihad Arena this Saturday, and you’re sure to be enchanted by his absolutely mastery of his craft. Get your tickets now, beginning at just Dhs100.

A.R. Rahman Live, Etihad Arena, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, 8pm on Nov 2, Tel: (600) 511 115. etihadarena.ae

Sunday, November 3

Try COYA Abu Dhabi’s new beverage menu

COYA Abu Dhabi’s new menu of drinks brings the essence of Peru to the capital with an array of picks such as the Miraflores, a spicy blend with mango and elderflower, and the Esmeralda, a sweet and fruity concoction. Those are only the highlights on the new menu, so head over to the venue to find out more.

COYA Abu Dhabi, The Galleria Al Maryah Island, available from October 26. Tel: (0)2 306 7000. @coyaabudhabi

Learn more at the Traditional Handicraft Festival

If you happen to be in Al Ain, head to Souq Al Qattara where the annual Traditional Handicrafts Festival will feature enthusiasts of handicrafts and traditional industries. You’ll be able to get a taste of the UAE’s rich heritage, and explore weaving, pottery, calligraphy, metalwork and heritage crafts.

Traditional Handicrafts Festival, Souq Al Qattara, Al Ain, 4pm onwards, until November 17. @dctabudhabi