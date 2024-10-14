Another week, another hit list…

This week in Abu Dhabi promises everything from bold flavours to special anniversaries to world records. Read on to find out more about 6 things to do in Abu Dhabi this week.

Monday, October 14

Watch the world’s largest F1 car come to life…

…block by block. This epic activation by LEGO blends the excitement of F1 racing with the creativity of LEGO building, and this exhilarating event from October 16 to 20 at Yas Mall will see the team attempt to break the Guinness world record title for the Largest LEGO Brick Formula 1 Car. Exciting stuff, come on down.

Yas Mall, Abu Dhabi, October 16 to 20. @yasmallad

Tuesday, October 15

Get surf side eats in at Nalu

Nalu Surf Club is now open and hosts you in a casual yet sophisticated setting, with a dual-storey layout and rooftop lounge as well as polished wooden interiors and a sun-soaked bar inspired by the Californian coast. This is one of Abu Dhabi’s exciting new restaurants, and you won’t want to miss out

Nalu Surf Club, Hudayriyat Island, Abu Dhabi, 8am to 1am daily. Tel: (0)2 419 8509. @nalu_surfclub

Wednesday, October 16

Celebrate 7 wonderful years of La Petite Maison Abu Dhabi

The Abu Dhabi iteration of this striking French-Mediterranean gem is all set to celebrate its 7th anniversary this Wednesday, so head over to experience marvellous Mediterranean flavours from their stunning a la carte menu, live entertainment by the Troubadours, and the bangin’ beats of a talented DJ, all while reflecting on seven years of creating unforgettable dining experiences.

La Petite Maison Abu Dhabi, The Galleria Al Maryah Island, Abu Dhabi, Wednesday October 16. Tel: (0)2 692 9600. @lpmabudhabi

Join Mickey and friends at Disney on Ice presents Let’s Celebrate

The ultimate family entertainment extravaganza will return to Abu Dhabi’s Etihad Arena this week, where you can meet Mickey and the gang, set sail with Moana, bring back summer with Anna and Elsa and roll back the years with the Toy Story gang. Need we say more?

Disney on Ice presents Let’s Celebrate, Etihad Arena, Abu Dhabi, Oct 16 to 20, from Dhs175 @etihadarena.ae

Experience authentic Sichuan cuisine at Shang Palace

Chef Benson Peng has flown in from Shangri-La Chengdu for this month’s ‘Taste of Shangri-La’ festival, and this is the ideal opportunity to try authentic Sichuan cuisine in Abu Dhabi. Enjoy these bold flavours and innovative techniques, as you’re introduced to the 7 essential tastes of Sichuan—spicy, sweet, sour, bitter, fragrant, salty, and savoury. What’s On the Menu? Signature dishes such as Mandarin fish with vegetables and assorted mushrooms in spicy chilli oil, to name only a couple. The dishes are available as part of a special a la carte menu for both lunch and dinner.

Shang Palace, Shangri La Qaryat Al Beri, October 16 to 20, noon to 3pm and 6pm to 11pm, Dhs258 onwards. @shangrilaabudhabi

Thursday, October 17

Try a homegrown Italian eat in the capital

Andreas Di Venezia is officially open at Andalus Al Seef Resort and Spa and is bringing a homegrown slice of Italy to the capital. Tuck into wholesome and authentic food in a welcoming space for the whole family.

Andreas Di Venezia, Andalus Al Seef Resort and Spa, daily, 7.30am to 1am, Tel: (0) 50 130 4511, @andreasdivenezia