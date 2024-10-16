Ever wanted to try Ketchup ice-cream? Or biriyani? Or Chips Oman? Here’s your chance…

Tired of those traditional ice cream flavours? Does strawberry ice-cream make you snooze? Vanilla just a little bit too… vanilla? Then make your way to The Ice Cream Project pop-up by noon Minutes at Dubai Mall, where you can try some 20 weird and wonderful ice-cream flavours.

Some sound very appetising: Puck cream cheese cheesecake with pretzels, Big Daddy kunafa chocolate, Barakat fresh mango, and Little Hearts biscuits seem like the ideal sweet treat to enjoy during your retail therapy. But then there are also some rather unusual options, like Heinz Tomato Ketchup, Daawat Biryani and Chips Oman.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by What’s On Dubai (@whatsondubai)

Whichever flavour you choose, you can load up your scoops with all of your favourite toppings, including gummy bears, crushed Oreo cookies and lotus sauce. There’s also more unique toppings to try too, like Lay’s salted crisps, Tajin spice, and olive oil.

Located on the ground floor of Dubai Mall opposite the ice-rink, the pop-up is open daily from 10am to midnight, with one scoop priced at Dhs13, and two scoops priced at Dhs21. Looking to try before you buy? There are free, limited edition samples available each day.

But if you can’t make it to Dubai Mall, all of The Ice Cream Project flavours will be available on noon Minutes from Monday October 21, with customers available to order directly through the app, and have the ice-cream with them in under 15 minutes.

Which will you be trying?