Bringing your favourite tunes from the big screen, to the big stage…

Get set to embark on a ride featuring some of the most iconic scores in cinema, when the dazzling Movies in Concert set of shows lands in Abu Dhabi from January 16 to 18, 2025.

As part of the Abu Dhabi Classics Concert Series, 21st Century Orchestra, under the direction of internationally recognised Ludwig Wicki, will be treating you to some very memorable movie scores that you’ve enjoyed on the big screen, including Disney’s Frozen in Concert, Jurassic Park in Concert, Disney’s The Lion King in Concert and, wait for it… Top Gun: Maverick in Concert.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Etihad Arena (@etihadarena.ae)

The performance will be a true celebration of cinema and music, taking you back to some truly legendary film scores with the talents of the orchestra. 21st Century Orchestra, known worldwide for its emotive power, specialises in live orchestral renditions of classic film scores, and the Movies in Concert series coming to Abu Dhabi will blend the visual storytelling of cinema with the rich, immersive sound of a world-class orchestra.

Whether it is tunes that will take you back in time to when you first arrived at the box office to witness some of the biggest motion pictures in cinematic history, or ones that will have your adrenaline pumping in Academy Award-winning fashion, Movies in Concert will have you losing yourself to some of the most electrifying scores from the world of cinema, right here at the Etihad Arena.

Movies in Concert, Etihad Arena, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, January 16 to 18 2025, Dhs75. etihadarena.com