Ushuaïa Dubai Harbour Experience is set to bring some huge events to Dubai in the coming months…

Ushuaïa Dubai Harbour Experience kicked off this weekend with a huge show from Scottish DJ and producer, Calvin Harris. But if you missed out – take note: there’s already several gigs been announced for Ushuaïa Dubai Harbour Experience in the coming months.

Between now and May 2025, we can expect some huge headline sets and productions, all bringing the noise to Dubai Harbour for one-off events.

So here, let’s take a look at all the big gigs to look forward to at Ushuaïa Dubai.

Note: If you attended Calvin Harris on Saturday October 26 and weren’t able to get a refund from your bracelet, you’re able to collect a refund at the event on Monday October 28 and Tuesday October 29 from 11am to 11pm.

Saturday November 16: Adriatique Present X

The visionary Swiss DJ duo from Zurich, made up of Adrian Shala and Adrian Schweizer, a.k.a. Adriatique, are all about digital brilliance and live avant-garde artistry, paired with their experimental and pioneering creativity. Over the past decade, the pair has gained international recognition for their incredible shows, which is exactly what we can expect at Ushuaia Dubai this November. Tickets start from Dhs300, and are available via platinumlist.net.

Tuesday December 31: Mathame Presents NEO

Looking to close out the year with an epic party? Visionary Italian DJ and producer duo Mathame will bring their one-of-a-kind NEO show to Ushuaïa Dubai Harbour Experience on New Year’s Eve, Tuesday, December 31, 2024. Gaining popularity for their transportive music that transcends genres, the brothers use evocative melodies and atmospheric beats to captivate audiences and fill dancefloors. The NEO show promises to ‘bridge the ancient and the modern’ featuring lights, shadows and colours synchronised with Mathame’s melodic mixes. Tickets start from Dhs195 and are available via platinumlist.net.

Saturday December 28: Black Coffee

Although this won’t be branded as an Ushuaïa Dubai event, GRAMMY Award-winning South African DJ Black Coffee returns to the same Dubai Harbour location on Saturday December 28. Brought to you by The Night League, the team behind award-winning venues Ushuaïa & Hï Ibiza; and Studio A by Addmind Hospitality, the gig promises to be an unforgettable set of Black Coffee’s signature blend of soul, alternative African percussion and organic sounding electronic. With a backdrop of incredible sunset views across Dubai’s skyline, attendees can expect world-class performances, captivating visuals and state-of-the-art production. Tickets start from Dhs195 and are available via platinumlist.net.