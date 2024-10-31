Fun travels mean big discounts…

Wizz Air, the Abu Dhabi-based ultra low cost carrier has unveiled an exciting 20 per cent off winter promotion valid all day today, October 31, which means your travel goals are about to receive a supercharge – all while you save those Dirhams.

With an expanded winter schedule packed with 40 per cent more flights that will fly you to your favourite destinations, this thrilling 20 per cent flash promotion is valid on all flights booked for travels between November 10 this year and March 31, 2025.

For how much much and to where?

You can grab yourself a one-way ticket for as little as Dhs89.

The expanded winter schedule will have you exploring some amazing destinations, and whether it is island hopping in Larnaca and the Maldives, or soaking in the charm of of Bishkek and Baku, uncovering the treasures of Kutaisi and Tashkent, or delving into the timeless wonders of Cairo and Athens, you have a host of experiences waiting to be discovered at unbeatable prices with Wizz Air.

Abu Dhabi to Baku, Azerbaijan and Yerevan, Armenia are the most frequented routes in the newly-expanded schedule – with 17 and 14 flights a week respectively – and if you’re looking to explore the tranquil, west-Georgian city of Kutaisi, Wizz Air will fly you there a dozen times a week, with flights operating every day.

Hurry and get your hands on those tickets now, because these exciting discounted rates are available only today.

@wizzair

Images: supplied