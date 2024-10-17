Look at the stars… look how they shine for you…

Stargazers, if you already weren’t aware, the skies are gifting you a very special treat this weekend – Comet C/2023 A3 or… the Tsuchinshan-ATLAS. It’s a comet that happens just once over 80,000 years making it the rarest comet the world has ever seen.

If you don’t want to miss this once-in-a-lifetime event (quite literally), book your spots now with Dubai Astronomy Group.

The comet observation event takes place on Saturday, October 19, 2024 from 6pm in the gorgeous Al Quadra Desert in Dubai. The magical night will be filled with engaging talks, stargazing and of course, observing the comet.

The program begins with a short but informative explanation of comets before everyone is invited to look to the skies and observe Comet C/2023 A3. Do note, that the comet is only visible through the telescope during a set time frame (6.30pm to 7.30pm). In other words, arrive on time or you will miss out.

Next, there will be a conversation on this particular comet after which you can get all your burning questions answered.

At 9.30pm, another stargazing experience takes place where you can spot the Orionids Meteor Shower. The event ends at 11pm.

Tickets for the program are limited and cost Dhs150 for adults, and Dhs120 for children under 13. Register to be a part of the experience here. Carry your Emirates ID to the event.

Do note, that you are requested to carry your own snacks for the event and carry a jacket or blankets as it could get cold. You don’t need a 4×4 to get to the location, although it is recommended.

C/2023 A3 (Tsuchinshan-ATLAS) x Dubai Astronomy Group, Al Quadra Desert, Dubai, Oct 19, Dhs120 children under 13 and Dhs150 for adults, @dubaiastronomy

Images: Getty Images