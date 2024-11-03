Sponsored: Celebrate the season of joy at Taj Dubai…

Taj Dubai invites you to celebrate the holiday season with a series of enchanting Christmas brunches designed to add festive cheer to your celebrations. Set against the stunning backdrop of the Burj Khalifa and Dubai skyline, indulge in a variety of seasonal feasts at The Eloquent Elephant, Miss Tess, and Treehouse.

Scroll to plan your Christmas…

Christmas Eve Brunch at The Eloquent Elephant

Kickstart your Christmas festivities on December 24 from 7pm to 11pm with a magical Christmas Eve brunch at The Eloquent Elephant. The cosy venue offers a specially curated menu featuring traditional and contemporary holiday dishes, starting from Dhs299 per person. Enjoy the festive decor and a “trunkful of treats,” complemented by a festive atmosphere, making this a night to remember.

Christmas Day Brunch at The Eloquent Elephant

On December 25, The Eloquent Elephant welcomes guests back for a Christmas Day Brunch from 1pm to 4pm. Indulge in a sumptuous spread of holiday classics, all served with the warm hospitality Taj Dubai is known for. Priced from Dhs299 per person, this heartwarming brunch is the perfect way to spend quality time with loved ones.

Christmas Day Brunch at Miss Tess and Treehouse

If you’re looking for something a little different this Christmas Day, head to Miss Tess and Treehouse from 1pm to 4pm. With live entertainment, a festive menu, and sweeping views of the Dubai skyline, this brunch is sure to make lasting memories. Starting at Dhs395 per person, it’s a one-of-a-kind celebration that blends festive fun with a vibrant atmosphere.

Taj Dubai, Burj Khalifa Street, Business Bay. December 24 and 25. For more information and reservations, please visit call or WhatsApp +971 50 189 6089 or email fbreservations.dubai@tajhotels.com

Images: Supplied