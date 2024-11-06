Sponsored: O is for Outstanding fun in the sun…

After taking a direct flight from Ibiza, the legendary Balearic beach club – O Beach has landed at the Habtoor Grand Hotel Beach Front in Dubai.

In its checked luggage, all the party pedigree that has made the beach club such a compelling magnet for the global in-the-know, vibe tribe.

And they’ve wasted no time in laying the foundations for a full reprisal of world-class fun in Dubai. Their weekly itinerary already looks like a bucket list for the city’s fun-loving, and ready-to-fiesta crowd. These are just some of the wildest pool parties happening, right now, at O Beach…

O Beach Dubai dates for your diary

Monday – MUSE

Kick off your week with O-Muse, a proven cure for the Monday scaries and a full-throttle, soul-enriching tonic for helping you live your best life. The experience has been curated to beguile and entertain with the colour of immersive shows; and tantalising range of culinary delights; an electric, eclectic soundtrack mixing up classic house music and seductive R&B with a few chart big hitters to keep you dancing all day long. But that’s not all, O Beach’s signature pool party protocol is to expect surprises, because what’s life without a little mystery?

Ladies Package:

There are limited (250) number of Fierce and Fabulous packages that ladies can get hold of for Dhs195. This entitles you to premium seating; five drinks including a selection of cocktails; and access to a special Chef’s selection sharing platter.

Gents Package:

Priced at Dhs295, gents can take advantage of a package that includes entry to O Beach Dubai, four select drinks and a specially curated poolside menu with exclusive pricing.

Tuesday – SOUL HEAVEN

On Tuesdays, we choose O Beach. Their Soul Heaven Ibizan import splashes a little disco and a drenching of soulful house on the sun-warmed shores of Dubai’s Marina. The feel-good soundtrack sets up much-needed midweek R&R from residents Jamie Love, Grant Collins and Lucy Jane plus some very special guests and a sprinkle of magic from the O Beach dancers.

Thursdays – ON111

Thursday are for honouring the dancefloor. Join O Beach for a journey through the beats of R&B, hip hop, afrobeats, ampiano, bashment, and the soul of the UK funky and old-school garage. The first rule of ON111, everyone reports to the dance floor. Overseeing the operation each month is garage royalty, DJ Spoony, who will be backed by resident talent, DJ Charlesy, DJ Cameo, Grant Collins along with special guest performances and Albert Bace on the drums.

Fridays – KISSTORY

This is where O Beach really shows its love for the Old Skool. And there really is no school quite like the Old Skool. Kisstory is a retro-beat-spective featuring the grooves and moves that make up the famous tapestry of Kisstory. It’s wall-to-wall dancefloor filling anthems from the musical hemispheres of dance, garage and R&B. Expect the world-renowed O Beach immersive shows, where Fridays are hosted by The Heartbreaker Crew.

Saturdays – POOL PARTY: TIME MACHINE EDITION

The main event. A fabled pool party, born in Ibiza, enhanced for the Dubai audience takes place every Saturday at O Beach. It’s an Odyssey of the ages, an epic tour through the history of man, from Ancient Egypt to the feudal courts of the 18th Century, as well dipping into the future of pool parties. It’s a day of revelling bliss and thematic twists, with peak pool party vibes and a rotating line-up of resident DJ excellence – tasked with keeping the vibes, from day through to night, absolutely timeless.

Sundays – HOUSE IN PARADISE

Take a dive into a pool party that invites you into the underwater world of the unknown. Whilst the House in Paradise DJs take you on a journey into the serenity of sound, you’ll be visited by characters from below the waves, as you sign off Sunday in the most theatrical fashion.

O Beach Dubai, Habtor Hotel Grand Beachfront, open from midday daily. obeachdubai.com

Images: Provided