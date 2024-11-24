Sponsored: Another slice, please…

We all have a favourite cake shop. Our go-to whenever there is a big event or celebration. However, if you haven’t tried the delicious cakes from UAE homegrown bakery, Fruit Cake, you’re missing out.

Fruit Cake is a Middle Eastern cake shop that creates wonderful cakes topped with fresh fruits. And it has one of the best creamy custard fillings you’ve ever tried.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by What’s On Dubai (@whatsondubai)



Fruit Cake uses only premium ingredients, and every order is prepared on the same day to ensure good quality from the first bite down to the last crumb. The cakes have a perfect balance of custard and exotic fruits, and each bite is light, so you don’t feel guilty (or sleepy) after your treat.

Even if you don’t have a huge occasion as such coming up, this is a great cake to order. Maybe you got your driving license, or maybe you hit your business target, or maybe you just want to enjoy a cake with your coffee.

The cake can be customised in size, shape, and toppings. If you want, you can even get your fruit cake in the shape of a letter or a number when you’re celebrating a birthday for someone you love. You also have a choice of a chocolate sponge or vanilla.

If you’re picky, you can choose what type of fruit you want on the cake. And of course, you can add a message to your cake or have an edible photo added.

A small cake is perfect for a group of four to six people, but if you’re popular or are hosting an event or a celebration for a company, you can opt to get a large cake for over 100 people.

For extra protection, your cake will be secured in a premium box, which has that ‘premium-quality’ look.

Prices for the cakes start from Dhs150 for a one kilogram cake, and delivery is free across Dubai. However, if you live in any other emirate, there will be an additional fee of Dhs75 for delivery in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, Sharjah, Ajman, and Umm Al Quwain. For Ras Al Khaimah and Fujairah, it will be Dhs200.

Your delicious fruit cake will be delivered to you via a chiller vehicle to ensure the cake is still as delicious as when it was made.

Make your orders via fruitcake.ae