Whether you’re planning after-work drinks, a romantic date night, or a lively catch-up with the girls, Jato is the new place to see and be seen…

The wait is over… Jato, the sophisticated Peruvian restaurant and lounge, has officially opened its doors on the 43rd floor of Media One Tower in Dubai Media City.

With breathtaking 360º views that stretch from Bluewaters and Palm Jumeirah to the iconic Burj Al Arab, this sleek new venue is set to become a firm favourite for Dubai’s buzzing dining and nightlife scene.

Meaning “home” in the Quechua language of Peru, Jato features a spacious restaurant with an open kitchen, a stylish bar and lounge where a live DJ sets the vibe, and versatile private dining areas perfect for intimate gatherings and celebrations.

The menu is as impressive as the setting, with bold Peruvian flavors taking centre stage. Signature dishes include the zesty ceviche carretillero and melt-in-the-mouth short rib estofado, while the cocktail menu is every bit as inventive. Don’t miss the Chicha Royale or the Andean Mule – perfect for sipping as you take in those incredible skyline views.

Conveniently located in Media City, it’s the ideal spot for after-work drinks or dinner, while Dubai Marina locals will love having this effortlessly cool spot just minutes away.

Jato, Level 43, Media One Hotel, Dubai Media City. Daily 5pm to 1am. Tel:(0)4 557 4820. @jatodxb

