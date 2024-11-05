Your new winter tanning destination, sorted…

Abu Dhabi’s beach club scene is levelling up with the arrival of Fahid beach club, and it’s opening this weekend. A boho-luxe pop-up on Fahid Island, between Yas Island and Jubail Island, Fahid Beach Club will open on Friday November 8 and run for six months, perfect for the gorgeous winter weather.

Opening every Friday and Saturday from midday, this child-friendly, pet-friendly beach club is brought to the city by the team behind Mexican restaurant Barbossa, and promises rhythmic beats, sugary sands and signature Mexican fare against the backdrop of one of Abu Dhabi’s most scenic isles.

Rates are priced from Dhs150, fully redeemable on food and drink, and there’s a variety of seating options. Book a lounger for one, or arrange a date-day with your bestie or significant other and book one of the double loungers. For a more luxe day out, the private cabanas are the perfect place to bliss out in shaded seclusion. By day, it will be a sophisticated, chilled-out oasis to enjoy relaxing by the beach. But as the sun sets the tempo goes up, with live DJs and a regular rotation of immersive experiences and curated artists adding a new element to sundowners in the capital.

Fahid Beach Club warmly welcomes families and pets, with reservations available for families with children until 6pm, while pets are allowed at beach tables and sunbeds until 7pm.

On the foodie front, you’ll be able to enjoy bites from the Barbossa food trucks that flank the edge of the venue, inviting you to enjoy modern Mexican eats designed for grazing on by the beach. An array of soft and alcoholic drinks are available to keep guests refreshed.

And as well as food and music, there’s a focus on sports at Fahid Beach Club, so expect kite surfing, kayaking and padel tennis – perfect for an active afternoon.

The DJ series will begin with Sparrow & Barbossa on Friday November 15. Clock off early and head to the beach for 2pm, or make for the shores of Fahid Island from 6pm to catch the DJ duo live in action.

Fahid Beach Club, Fahid Island, Abu Dhabi, 12pm to 10pm Fri and Sat, from November 8, from Dhs150, fully redeemable. @fahidbcbybarbossa