Here’s a winning list of great new dining spots in the capital…

The UAE capital is establishing itself as a culinary stronghold in the region, and here are 20 reasons why.

Here are 20 new restaurants in Abu Dhabi that have opened their doors this year.

Beau Restaurant

Chef Vincent Le Moal has arrived at Abu Dhabi’s Marina Mall, and he’s taking the capital’s burger scene by storm with bun-and-patty creations like you’ve never tasted before. This exciting concept arrives in Abu Dhabi after a successful year in Dubai, and with its minimalistic design and hotel-inspired interiors, you’ll check in to what is certain to be an irreplicable burger experience. Tender patties, beautiful brioche and melt-in-the-mouth potato pulp fries are only a few incredible dishes you’ll be introduced to here…

Beau Restaurant, Marina Mall, Al Kasir, Abu Dhabi. @beau.restaurant

Hanar

Hanar is a brand-new addition to some of the finest, taste-packed eats that line Yas Bay, which in itself is known for housing some of the top names on Abu Dhabi’s culinary circuit. At Hanar, you’ll be spoiled for choice with a menu of marvellous Mesopotamian flavours, nostalgia-inducing dishes and fresh ingredients that power their Anatolian delights. Get set to savour a sumptuous sharing-style menu, at a spot that will soon face the new beach – it’s all in the works. Just exit the Arena, turn to your left and explore this spot on Yas Bay – if you can’t find it, their buggies will be happy to get you there in a flash.

Hanar, Yas Bay, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, 6pm to midnight daily. Tel: (0)2 675 1641. @hanar_restaurant

Antonia Chic

Abu Dhabi’s favourite trattoria is now open at The Galleria Al Maryah Island, in a much sleeker, glamorous avatar. What hasn’t changed, however, is the great flavours you know Antonia for. You know what to do…

Antonia Chic, Level 2, The Galleria Al Maryah Island, Abu Dhabi, Tues to Thurs noon to 11pm, Fridays 9am to 11.30, Sat and Sun noon to 11pm. Tel: (0)2 674 9781. @antonia.uae

If you thought Jumeirah at Saadiyat Island Resort (JSI) couldn’t possibly add to its growing line-up of luxurious stunners, think again. Award-winning lifestyle experience SAL opened its doors to diners and beach-goers in the spring, and this glittering casual luxury concept will have you soaking in poolside bliss at one of Abu Dhabi’s most scenic lifestyle locations.

SAL, Jumeirah at Saadiyat Island, Saadiyat Island, Abu Dhabi, Mon to Fri 12.30pm to 5.00pm and 7pm to 11pm, Fri and Sat 12.30 to 11.30. Tel: (0)2 811 4342. @sal_saadiyatisland

Bord Eau by Nicolas Isnard

This fine destination for French cuisine opened its doors at the end of Q1, at the Shangri La Qaryat Al Beri. Bord Eau by Nicolas Isnard takes you on an epicurean journey shaped by the creativity of Chef Isnard, and a memorable Michelin-starred one, nonetheless.

Bord Eau by Nicolas Isnard, Shangri La Qaryat Al Beri, Khor Al Maqta’a, Abu Dhabi, Tues to Sun 6pm to 11pm. Tel: (0)2 509 8555. @bordeaubynicolasisnard

TOTÓ

Charming Italian concept TOTÓ, backed by sporting giants Rafael Nadal and Cristiano Ronaldo, is a charming Italian eat on mystical Mamsha Al Saadiyat. With a flourishing location in Madrid and another that just opened its doors last weekend in Dubai, this Cinema Paradiso-inspired restaurant serves traditional Italian flavours across a scintillating menu. Check out our review here.

TOTÓ, Mamsha Al Saadiyat, Saadiyat Island, Abu Dhabi. Tel: (0)2 643 0228. @toto.abudhabi

Entrecote Café de Paris

Adding to The Galleria Al Maryah Island’s unending list of diverse dining options, Entrecote Café de Paris opened its doors in January (we’re in August, tell us how that happened) and serves up a stunning selection of exclusive steaks and bites. If you’ve ever been to their location at Souk Qaryat Al Beri, you’ll know they have a lean, focused list of offerings, yet one that will have you returning for more. Secret sauce and limitless chips await…

Entrecote Café de Paris, The Galleria Al Maryah Island, Abu Dhabi. @entrecotecafedeparis

Amalfi Beach Lounge

That the capital can’t get enough of Italian concepts is no secret, but this one also has gorgeous views to boot. Amalfi Beach Lounge, at the Shangri La Qaryat Al Beri, will have you experiencing magnificent sunsets, handcrafted beverages and a marvellous Mediterranean ambiance, right here in the heart of the capital. They’ll re-open their doors right after peak summer, and you need to hit this one up.

Amalfi Beach Lounge, Shangri L Qaryat Al Beri, Rabdan, Abu Dhabi. Tel: (0)2 509 8555. @shangrilaabudhabi

Jones Social

Jones Social

Love open-fire cooking, al fresco dining and an equally gorgeous interior and bar area? Jones Social has opened its doors at the InterContinental Residences Abu Dhabi, and is just about guaranteed to be your next favourite hangout. While the al fresco terrace is ideal for cooler months, you can dine indoors amid their classy interiors any time of the year. Jones Social, InterContinental Residences Abu Dhabi, Al Bateen, Abu Dhabi, 7am to 11.30pm Mon to Fri, 7am to 1am Sat and Sun. Tel: (0)50 391 5271. @jonessocialabudhabi

r&b grillhouse

This exciting grillhouse on the Al Bateen Marina packs in fine North African décor and Arabian inspiration, and you’ll get everything you’d expect at a steakhouse, and more. With global flavours that will accommodate you no matter what cuisine you lean towards, flip open their menu and pick from a selection of juicy steaks, grills, ribs, burgers, or just lighter bites. For the fitness-focused and calorie-obsessed, a fine selection of protein bowls includes grilled chicken and wild mushroom options.

r&b Grillhouse, Marsa Al Bateen Wharf, Al Bateen, Abu Dhabi, 11am to 1am daily. Tel: (0)02 681 4314. @rnbgrillhouseuae

CRAFT by Side Hustle

Groundbreaking concept, CRAFT by Side Hustle is pulling the crowds at The Galleria Al Maryah Island, and this game-changing brewery and restaurant welcomes one and all to experience their brews over traditional Louisiana-style grub, including small plates of blue spanner crab beignets, crispy cornmeal fritter hush puppies and their shrimp queso topped with chicken chicharron to name a few. For those sitting down with bigger appetites, smokehouse platters featuring juicy brisket, ribs and chorizo sausage pack a punch you’ll sure to be back for. Did we mention this was the region’s first brewery?

Craft by Side Hustle, The Galleria Al Maryah Island, Abu Dhabi, Sun to Thurs 11am to 1am, Fri and Sat 11am to 3am. Tel: (0)2 631 9855. @craft_by_sidehustle

Le Bistro by Salmontini

The latest chapter in Le Bistro by Salmontini’s culinary excellence has just begun in Abu Dhabi, with its grand opening at Le Royal Meridien, in the heart of the capital city. Founder Hussni Ajlani brings a classic French bistro ambience to the city, where you can savour classic dishes such as their finest smoked Scottish salmon, the Steak Entrecôte St Germain, and the Salmon en Croûte, as well as delicious homemade desserts.

Le Bistro by Salmontini, Le Royal Meridien Abu Dhabi, Al Danah, Abu Dhabi, 8am to midnight, daily. @lebistro_bysalmontini

Eataly

“We’re tired of new Italian restaurants”, said no one ever in the history of mankind. In that spirit, we’re thrilled about the recent opening of Eataly at Al Reem Mall in Abu Dhabi. Get set to explore the unmistakeable flavours and culinary traditions of Italia, where fresh, high-quality ingredients lead the way. From cured meats and cheeses to seasonal produce and handcrafted pastas, you can opt for a casual dining experience at their quick-service counters, or enjoy a full dining experience at their sit-down spaces.

Eataly, Reem Mall, Al Reem Island, Abu Dhabi, Sun to Thurs 9am to 11pm , Fri and Sat 9am to midnight. @eatalyarabia

The Catch Seafood Grill

The Catch Seafood Grill has reopened in Abu Dhabi, where you can dig in to oceanic delights, the freshest catch and culinary craftsmanship. Love fresh seafood flavours? This one’s for you.

The Catch Seafood Grill, Al Hisn, Abu Dhabi. Tel: (0)2 884 7724. @thecatchseafoods

Sushi Art

This Japanese dining concept has opened in another of Abu Dhabi’s culinary hotspots, Al Qana, and marks their third opening in the capital with a total of 10 across the UAE. Located right across The National Aquarium, look out for sleek Japanese interiors and aesthetically designed bars, as you pick from a menu that showcases the richness of Japanese cuisine.

Sushi Art, Al Qana, Abu Dhabi, Sun to Thurs 11am to midnight, Fri and Sat 11am to 1am. Tel: (0)2 556 3203. @sushiartuae

Ryba

Ryba packs some amazing seafood picks across an exciting menu, and a good way to get acquainted with their creations is their new brunch which runs runs from 12pm and 3pm on Sundays. Enjoy a lavish spread for seafood enthusiasts, priced at Dhs350. A feast from the sea and some drinks fit for a weekend. And before you head over, check out our review here.

Ryba, Mina Zayed, noon to midnight daily. Tel: (0) 2 584 5645, @ryba.ae

Porto Gina

Located at the InterContinental Abu Dhabi, Porto Gina’s distinctive offerings have you enjoying a day-to-day dining experience over a menu that celebrates simplicity, homemade goodness, and the comfort of authentic Italian flavours with a twist, as you embrace La Dolce Vita in one of the capital’s most renowned locations.

Porto Gina, InterContinental Abu Dhabi, King Abdullah bin Abdulaziz Al Saud Street, Abu Dhabi. Tel: (0)2 666 6888. @portoginaabudhabi

Pincode Celebrity Chef Kunal Kapur of Masterchef India fame, has brought Pincode to The Galleria Al Maryah Island – and this brand new opening in the capital boasts a menu of authentic flavours and stunning interiors. Head over to one of Abu Dhabi’s leading dining and lifestyle destinations to see What’s On at this exciting new restaurant. Spoiler alert: The interiors are as striking as the menu is stunning. Pincode, The Galleria Al Maryah Island, Abu Dhabi, Sun to Thurs 10am to 11pm, Fri and Sat 10am to midnight. Tel: (0)2 234 0111. @pincode.uae Goldfish From the brilliant mind of chef Akmal Anuar and hospitality heavyweights Sunset Hospitality, Dubai favourite, Goldfish Sushi and Yakitori has taken shape at Abu Dhabi’s own Marina Mall. With its Dubai outpost in the Al Wasl area, Goldfish serves up quintessential favourites as well as dishes with a welcome twist – clay pots, sushi rolls, ramen and more. A relaxed ambiance makes this one of the mall’s primary eats, and we suggest heading over to one of Abu Dhabi’s original favourites. Goldfish, Abu Dhabi Marina Mall, Al Kasir, Abu Dhabi. @goldfishabudhabi

Strawfire by Ross Shonhan One of Abu Dhabi’s most exciting restaurant openings of the year, Strawfire by Ross Shonhan has just landed at the Emirates Palace Mandarin Oriental. In addition to Japanese Warayaki flavours and incredibly stunning interiors, their Toyama private dining room is also a highlight venue, with walls and ceiling covered with hand-painted silk, inspired by Japanese artwork. There’s also a great terrace, a stunning bar…okay, we’ll let you head over and check out the rest. Strawfire by Ross Shonhan, Emirates Palace Mandarin Oriental, West Corniche Road, Abu Dhabi, opens Friday, November 15. Tel: (0)2 690 7999. @strawfireabudhabi

