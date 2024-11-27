Bite-sized food and fun at these pop-ups…

It’s that time of the year, when the great outdoors call and we venture in search of experiences unique. Pop-ups are the perfect blend of all of that and there are plenty in Dubai right now – both foodie and beyond – for you to explore. Go forth.

Salt Camp

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SALT (@findsalt)



The 5th edition of the beloved foodie and fun pop-up is opening this weekend and as always, we have an exclusive theme and an exciting inspired menu. The theme for this year is ‘Full of Stars’ and will take campers on an unforgettable journey beneath the Milky Way, through the stars and beyond the galaxies. Of course, the delicious signature Salt Camp fare will be there to sample. It’ll be magical so make sure you don’t miss out on all the fun activations to come your way this season.

Salt Camp, Museum of the Future, daily, 3pm to 12am, @findsaltcamp

Les Benjamins

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LES BENJAMINS ARABIA (@lesbenjaminsarabia)

Head over to S0/ Uptown Hotel, where an exciting collaboration awaits. The property has joined forces with luxury streetwear label Les Benjamins to debut an exclusive Dubai capsule collection at a dedicated pop-up within the hotel main lobby. The Istanbul-born icon is offering a limited-edition collection fused with the hotel’s chic vibe for something a little different for the Dubai shopper. The collection reflects the vibrant cultural landscape of the city with a blazing colour spectrum, and offers a unique perspective on the Eastern Punk aesthetic.

So/Uptown Hotel, until Feb 12, 2025, @sodubai.uptown

One Degree Cafe, Dubai

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 1 Degree Cafe ☕️ (@onedegree.ae)



The One Degree Cafe Winter pop-up is known for being a more traditional Arabian experience. Think camels, bedouin tents, traditional music, tanoora and fire shows as well as kid-friendly activities and more. The Desert pop-up will be open daily from 5pm until 1am if you’re looking for the location, you can head over to their bio for the Google Maps pin drop, or if you’re too eager – click here. The winter cafe is a 40-minute drive from Downtown Dubai and you can easily find it by travelling down the Al Ain road (E66) as if you were travelling towards the Dubai Outlet Mall.

One Degree Cafe, Margham, Dubai, daily 5pm to 1am. @onedegree.ae

Hidden, Dubai

You might also like 20 fantastic new things to do in Dubai this December

Hidden was an off-the-grid desert pop-up cafe and was an Insta(nt) hit for its boho-vibes, rope deck chairs, cosy campfires, earthy woven bean bags and rattan sofas covered in plush cushions. The whole area is surrounded by palm trees, offering dappled shade to curl up with a coffee as the sun sets. The stunning star feature of this Instagrammable desert pop-up is a mirrored installation that reflects the picturesque setting around you – a perfect photo op for all Hidden visitors.

Hidden, Al Marmoon Heritage Village, Sun to Thurs, 4pm to 12am, Fri and Sat, 4pm to 1am, @hidden_dubai

ME Dubai

ME Dubai unveils an exclusive L’Afshar pop-up installation in its iconic lobby. The installation itself is a striking glass structure with minimalist see-through tiles, complemented by sculptural elements that reflect the signature aesthetic of L’Afshar bags. Visitors can browse the collection, which includes signature classics alongside a refined array of homeware designed to function as both practical items and objets d’art—vases, trays, fruit bowls, and coasters that elevate any setting.

ME Dubai, Business Bay, until Dec 3, 2024, @medubaihotel

Images: Supplied