A taste of the cinematic world of Hong Kong at this film festival…

The Hong Kong Film Festival is coming back to Dubai as the Hong Kong Film Gala Presentation (HKFGP), running from November 2 to 8 at Cinema Akil in Alserkal Avenue. Kicking off this weekend, this is your gateway into the alluring world of Hong Kong cinema, and your chance to explore the best of their captivating masterpieces.

The selection of films features 8 carefully curated ones, from great romances to intense dramas and thrilling action flicks, and even two classics. Be prepared to go through the entire range of emotions as you journey through the dynamic film industry of Hong Kong through the diverse genres that punctuate it.

What’s On at the festival?

The opening film is True Love, For Once in My Life featuring soulful tales of love, followed by the heartwarming drama Once in a Blue Moon, the romantic thriller Love Lies, the action-packed Stuntman, the reflective drama Time Still Turns the Page and gripping crime stories like Dust to Dust.

The classics are A Better Tomorrow and In the Mood for Love, which will showcase throwback gold from the industry. In addition to all the heightened emotions, you will also meet thought-provoking narratives and questions posed through visual storytelling.

The screenings are the highlight of the festival, but it’s not just about movie nights. Consider this programme a bridge between our world and the cinematic world of Hong Kong. These screenings will come to our world and our screens and give us a chance to discover something new.

Given this exciting cultural fusion, movie buffs and cinema-goers will also get a chance to immerse themselves completely and connect with Hong Kong’s finest talent, including actress Gladys Li from Once in A Blue Moon, director Delon Siu from True Love, for Once in My Life, director Jonathan Li from Dust to Dust and experienced film critic Kevin Ma, through three post-screening Q&A sessions and a panel discussion at Cinema Akil and a film forum at the American University of Sharjah.

Tickets to the festival are available to purchase online, on the Cinema Akil website and are priced at Dhs56.50. There is also a season pass which gives you access to all the screenings, for which you can register

Find the full schedule here.

Hong Kong Film Gala Presentation, Cinema Akil, Alserkal Avenue, Nov 2 to 8, tickets at Dhs56.50, @cinemaakil

Images: Supplied