Calling all cinephiles to Cinema Akil…

The third edition of Arab Cinema Week is back at Cinema Akil, everyone’s favourite independent arthouse cinema and the go-to spot for alternative watching.

Volume three comes in a partnership with Aramex, and kicks off from November 22 to December 1 for an incredible journey through the cinematic landscape of the Arab world.

The year’s run will feature 11 feature-length films, five fiction and six non-fiction, across 10 days, along with 11 Q&A sessions and two short film programs.

These are stories from Lebanon, Sudan, UAE, Egypt, Tunisia, Morocco, Iraq, Yemen, and Libya, celebrating the best and brightest of regional talent and storytelling.

The curation is a collection of greatly varied voices, perspectives, and cinematic styles, capturing the diverse and dynamic landscape of the Middle Eastern region, with the opening film of the festival being Zakaria Jaber’s Anxious in Beirut, offering an introspective lens as it delves into the cultural and political currents defining life in the city.

Nearly half of the collection to be screened has been directed by women, making the festival also a celebration of Arab female talent and creative prowess, championing female voices both in front of and behind the camera by showcasing their narratives and visions.

Tickets and things…

Tickets to the festival are available to purchase online, on the Cinema Akil website and are priced at Dhs56.50. There is also a season pass at Dhs350 which gives you access to all the screenings, for which you can register here.

Find the full schedule here.

Images: Supplied