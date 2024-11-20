Makin’ it rain (literally)…

Love adding a good musical to your things to do in Dubai list? Well, if you didn’t know, Singin’ in the Rain is making a splash at the Dubai Opera this month, and it’s one you don’t want to miss.

The musical is heading to the Middle East for the very first time, making it all the more reason to book tickets to go and see it.

3 of 12

The show will run from Saturday, November 30 to Saturday, December 14, 2024 on all days except Monday. Tickets can be purchased here for a starting price of Dhs340. PS – Tickets for the front row tend to sell out quick; read on to find out why…

Audience members will get to relive the charm of Hollywood’s golden age with this spectacular stage adaptation of the iconic MGM film, set during the transition from silent films to talkies. We will get to sing along to timeless and memorable classics such as Good Morning, Make ’em Laugh, Moses Supposes, and, of course, the legendary Singin’ in the Rain.

The splash zone

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dubai Opera (@dubaiopera)

For those of you wondering, yes – we will even get to experience the live rain showers on stage every night. The whole audience is sure to be thrilled, but for viewers in the front row, gear up for a truly immersive experience…

The production is directed by Jonathan Church with high-energy choreography by Andrew Wright and a set design by Simon Higlett.

We can’t wait to watch this performance!

If you want to stay on top of all the shows, concerts, musicals, and more taking place in Dubai, we have rounded up all the must-see performances in Dubai here.

Singin’ in the Rain, Dubai Opera, Downtown Dubai, Dubai, Nov 30 to Dec 14, prices from Dhs340, Tel: (0)4 440 8888. dubaiopera.com

Images: Dubai Opera