With afternoon tea priced from Dhs250…

If you’re looking for a bucket list dining experience, then you need to know about Balloons at the Palace, an Instagrammable new pop-up at Jumeirah Al Qasr.

Taking over a stunning sea-facing terrace on the resort’s fifth floor, Balloons at the Palace has seen four tethered hot air balloons become the most exclusive – and Instagrammable – new dining experience in the city. Bookings will open from Friday November 8, with the experience running right through until April 2025.

There’s seating for just 16 guests at the intimate pop-up, with the whimsical white and blue striped balloons gazing out over the waterways of the Madinat Jumeirah and to the Burj Al Arab.

You’ll have two dining options: a sophisticated afternoon tea priced from Dhs250; and a five-course dinner priced at Dhs395. Both are available from Wednesday to Sunday.

Afternoon tea

The quintessential British afternoon tea is given an elevated Dubai touch at Balloons at the Palace. There’s an early afternoon seating from 1pm to 3pm, or a later sunset seating from 3.30pm to 5.30pm. At both, you’ll get to settle in to your tethered balloon basket with a refreshing Pimm’s sorbet, before, you’re served dainty finger sandwiches of cucumber and mint, egg mayonnaise with watercress, and smoked salmon with lemon and dill cream cheese. Next up, sweet pastries of chocolate and pecan praline, apricot and honey moose and a mixed berry pavalova await. And as this is afternoon tea, you’ll get to end with freshly baked scones with clotted cream, and a mini chocolate fondue with strawberries. The traditional tea is Dhs250, or pair it with a beautiful cocktail for Dhs300, or a glass of bubbles for Dhs350.

Dinner

Board a flight taking you around the world with a five-course culinary adventure that brings together the greatest hits of Jumeirah Al Qasr’s culinary brigade. Begin with a taste of France, as chef Kim’s seabass carpaccio with lemon dressing kicks things off; then head to Italy with chef Beatrice’s ravioli del plin. The journey continues to the exotic spice markets of Thailand with chef Amara’s succulent tiger prawns in a creamy coconut and tamarind sauce. Then, explore the Levant with an aromatic seabass Harrah from chef Elias; and conclude with a rich taste of Canada, thanks to chef Eric’s maple glazed beef tenderloin. It’s a well-priced Dhs395 for food only, with guests able to order drinks a la carte.

Balloons at the Palace, Jumeirah Al Qasr, afternoon tea served 1.30pm to 5.30pm, dinner served from 7pm, Wednesday to Sunday. Tel: (800) 323232. jumeirah.com