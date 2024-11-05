Sponsored: There’s snow way you’ll want to miss this fabulous festive show…

Billionaire Dubai is known and loved as the ultimate dinner party destination, with jaw-dropping acts, fabulous fine-dining, and a glamourous aesthetic. And this Christmas you’ll find all of that – plus a sprinkling of festive magic – as they introduce ‘The Whimsical Castle’.

Putting a little seasonal sparkle to the luxurious entertainment you find at Billionaire typically, the exclusive Christmas-themed show will run from December 10 until January 14, transforming this luxe venue into the ultimate spot for festive frivolity. The Whimsical Castle promises a roster of awe-inspiring talent, with dancers, vocalists and acrobats all bringing their star power to the stage at Billionaire.

Upon arrival, guests will be welcomed through Billionaire Dubai’s signature red velvet corridor, setting the tone for a night of opulence and grandeur. Wherever you sit, from cosy booths to grand tables gracing the front row of the stage, you’re guaranteed an incredible view of the on-stage action. But right at your table, a culinary show unfolds as guests dine on a menu of Italian and new Asian cuisine, curated by renowned chef Batuhan Piatti Zeynioglu.

The venue will also be rolling out the red carpet to ring in 2025 in style, with a sensational New Year’s Eve soiree. On December 31, the Billionaire cast promise a dazzling showcase of their next-level theatrics, vocals and choreographed routines to make New Year’s Eve unforgettable. There’s a set menu of decadent signature dishes, and a glass of bubbles included. And as the clock strikes twelve, you’ll be able to enjoy vies of the Burj Khalifa fireworks as 2024 becomes 2025.

Billionaire presents The Whimsical Castle, Taj Dubai, Business Bay, 9pm to 3am, Tues to Sun, Dec 10 to Jan 14. Tel: (0)4 510 3100, Whatsapp (0)56 678 3357. @billionairedubaiofficial