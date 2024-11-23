Sponsored: Dubai’s longest dining table gets a sparkling seasonal upgrade on December 19…

It’s one of the city’s most Instagrammable dining experience, with the city’s longest table perfectly laid out down the rustic-luxe wooden pier that leads to Pierchic. And after two highly successful pop-ups, Dubai’s longest dining table returns this December for a dazzling festive edition. With seating for just 100 guests, this is one limited edition, unforgettable dining experience you won’t want to miss.

Dubai’s longest Christmas table will be set up against the breathtaking backdrop of the Arabian Gulf at Jumeirah Al Qasr on Thursday December 19, inviting guests to embrace a fabulous festive season dinner that’s elegant, refined and oh-so-Instagrammable.

Welcoming diners from 6.30pm the evening begins as the golden orb of sunshine dips behind the horizon, the gentle sorbet hued sky of sunset providing an atmospheric backdrop to drinks at Onda by Pierchic. Illuminated by twinkling fairy lights, guests can embrace magical sunset views of the perfectly framed Burj Al Arab on one side, and scenic vistas towards Palm Jumeirah on the other. Seasonal welcome drinks will be served while guests gather and enjoy the serene alfresco surroundings.

Guests are invited to take their seats at the beautifully adorned dining table, from 7pm. The sun has set, the moon beams in the sky, and the ornately adorned dining table awaits guests under the warm, soft glow of the fairy lights above.

At 7.30pm Pierchic’s executive chef Beatrice Segoni will welcome guests to the one-of-a-kind dining experience, and begin presenting a five-course menu of seasonal Italian dishes that she’s known and loved for, each given an injection of festive flavour in keeping with the most wonderful time of the year. Chef Segoni prides herself on curating an elegant and sensory menu of Italian dishes, that puts the power of simple, high-impact centre stage, and that’s exactly what the 100 lucky guests at Pierchic can look forward to at Dubai’s longest Christmas table.

From handcrafted pasta to sweet desserts, each course will be prettily plated to reflect the stunning setting, and paired with a collection of fine Italian wines. From the delicate tortellini stuffed with tender beef and served in a fragrant cappone broth, to the melt-in-the mouth beef tenderloin with chicory salad, and the sweet mont blanc meringue with chestnut and whipped cream, it’s a flavour-flight through best-in-class ingredients and timeless recipes.

To further enhance the festive ambience, melodies performed live by The Youngers promise to set the stage for an unforgettable night of celebration and joy. From classical versions of contemporary sing-along hits, to the traditional yuletide carols you love to hear at this time of the year, the group promises to provide a fabulous soundtrack to a dinner that only a lucky 100 guests can experience.

Bookings are now open for Dubai’s longest Christmas table, priced at Dhs900 per person. The adults-only dinner includes a five-course menu of festive Italian flavours, a wine pairing, and access to one of the most show-stopping culinary experiences in the city this festive season. Whether you’re looking for a romantic evening dinner with your loved one, or looking to wow guests in town for December, this is one to book.

Given its grand design, any late arrivals will gracefully join the ongoing course that is being served. Please note that the restaurant will arrange guest seating based on the reservation.

On the Pier, Pierchic, Jumeirah Al Qasr, 6.30pm, Thursday December 19, Dhs900. jumeirah.com