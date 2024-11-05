Sponsored: An easy way to know what’s going on in the capital…

Have you been switched on when it comes to the Abu Dhabi event calendar this busy season? Know when the Life of Pi is being performed live on stage? Or that an immersive new attraction, Bubble Planet, is coming to Abu Dhabi? Did you know that comedian Matt Riff is jetting into town to supply the laughs for one night only? Did you block time off to visit the Mother of the Nation Festival (MOTN)? Forgot that the F1 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix is roaring into town?

No matter what your answer is to the above, if you really want to keep on top of it all in Abu Dhabi, you need Passion Calendar.

What is Passion Calendar?

Passion Calendar brings you all of Abu Dhabi’s events right to your fingertips. And by this we mean, right to your personal calendar. So you will no longer just see those stressful meetings or boring events in your calendar.

Whether it’s a music show, a cultural show or a big sporting event, Passion Calendar will add a spark to your day, your week, your month, (… or even your year).

Wait, so how does it work…

Passion Calendar is a platform that seamlessly syncs all the incredible events from the Abu Dhabi Calendar directly to your iPhone or Google Calendar.

No complications! All you need to do is sign up on calendar.visitabudhabi.ae

No long forms! All you need is your full name and email address and you’re good to go. With just these few simple steps, you will have a list of events on your calendar — even those that haven’t been announced yet.

Oh, and in case you were curious, it’s free. So, what have you got to lose?

visitabudhabi.ae

Images: Supplied by Visit Abu Dhabi Calendar