Get ready to sing your Christmas hearts out… From December 20 to December 24, Expo City’s enchanting Carols by Candlelight by the Firdaus Orchestra will bring back fond memories of your Christmas past with carol-singing, live dancers, and Christmas-themed projections on the iconic Al Wasl Plaza.

From 6.30pm, the two-hour show will feature family favourites such as rudolph the red-nosed reindeer, silent night, and jingle bells, as well as a surprise visit from Santa and Mrs. Claus.

Tickets are on sale now from Dhs150 for general admission which includes access to Expo’s Winter City. Children under 2 years old go free. Get your tickets here. Visitors will be given LED candles as well as a songbook to ensure everyone can sing along.

Winter City

Winter City will make a welcome return to Expo City Dubai from December 6 to 31 transforming Al Wasl Plaza into a magical toy factory in partnership with Toys R Us.

Inside the festive wonderland, families can meet Santa Claus, post their letters to Santa in the giant letterbox, wander around the North Pole Market, and dive into fun-filled workshops hosted by Santa’s elves, from cookie decorating to festive crafts.

Entry is just Dhs40 per person, with free admission for children under five.

Winter City, Expo City Dubai. December 6 to 31, 2pm to 10pm daily. Dhs40 per person. @expocitydubai

