Sponsored: House of Peroni brings its signature Italian style to a VIP day at the pool…

If you’re looking for a luxe pool day, then Azure Beach’s chic poolside cabanas are where you need to be. Nestled in the grounds of the Rixos Premium JBR, Azure Beach is a stylish and refined beach club to enjoy a daycation with all the good vibes. And this November, Peroni Nastro Azzurro has injected its signature Italian style into these plus poolside suites, further upping the ante for a luxe day of fun in the sun.

Peroni Nastro Azzurro has taken over three of the Azure Beach cabanas, bringing a refreshing Italian influence to the Rixos Premium Dubai’s sun-soaked beach club. The House of Peroni installation is now in place for the winter season, putting Italian passion and style centre stage in the trio of cabanas. Elevating the entire experience for guests, the premium branding experience exists both on the exterior and inside the cabanas, so whether you’re retreating in the shade, basking in the sun, or dipping in the plunge pool, you’ll get to enjoy the House of Peroni experience.

Each of the cabanas – the two large cabanas for twelve and the smaller cabana for six ooze Italian luxury, with pretty patterned parasols, plush cushions and emblazoned towels, all of which pay tribute to Peroni’s signature blue ribbon design. The aesthetic mirrors the chic and refined oceanic feel that’s embodied in the Azure experience.

But it’s not just the aesthetic that’s had a welcome House of Peroni influence. Each cabana features its own mini fridge, which will be stocked with the brand’s crisp beer. And to be pair with their Peronis, guests can order from the Mediterranean-inspired pool menu, or the refined Aegean flavours that take centre stage at Ammos.

A minimum spend of Dhs4,000 applies on the small cabana, while a minimum spend of Dhs6,000 applies for the large cabanas.

Azure Beach Dubai, Rixos Premium Dubai, JBR, daily 10am to 8pm. azure-beach.com/dubai, @theitalianwayuae