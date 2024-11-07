It’s that time of year…

Where did 2024 go? It seems like we were ringing in the New Year just yesterday, but the good thing is, it’s almost festive season yet again. And on that note, here are the best place to celebrate Christmas Day in Abu Dhabi.

Four Seasons Abu Dhabi

Pick from three incredible Christmas Day lunch and brunch options at the Four Seasons Abu Dhabi. If it’s the comfort and timeless flavours of Italian food you want, Pranzo di Natale at Cafe Milano features traditional Italian dishes such as tartare di gamberoni rossi, braised wagyu beef cheek and homemade tortellini in brodo. It’s available from noon to 4pm at Dhs490 for the soft package. At Crust, you can indulge in signature Four Seasons luxury, with turkey roulade, roasted wagyu beef and live stations serving up fresh pasta, seafood and artisan cheeses, along with a traditional Christmas pudding and yule log, all yours to enjoy from 1pm to 4pm. Priced at Dhs450 soft, Dhs600 for the house package and Dhs750 for the bubbles package, children aged 6 to 12 dine for Dhs225, while diners under 6 eat for free. Finally, there’s their award-winning, Chicago-themed steakhouse, Butcher & Still, where a festive brunch paired with a curated selection of holiday favourites and a live band will make the big day merrier than ever. Get it all for Dhs500 (soft), Dhs650 (house) and Dhs750 (bubbles).

Four Seasons Abu Dhabi, The Galleria Al Maryah Island, Abu Dhabi, December 25. @fsabudhabi

Jumeirah at Saadiyat Island Resort

Head to White, one of the capital’s most picturesque brunching locations on Christmas Day from 1pm to 4.30pm, where an extravagant spread awaits on Christmas Day. The island-inspired brunch experience is all yours to savour, with their signature oceanic specials, cuts, sushi platters and much more all yours at Dhs580 soft, Dhs680 house, Dhs850 premium, Dhs290 ages 6 to 11. At Mare Mare, you’ll be treated to some of the best Italian food in the capital with a special Christmas Day lunch from noon to 6pm, and finally, if it’s lovely Levantine fare that spells a Merry Christmas for you, Tean has you taken care of.

Jumeirah at Saadiyat Island Resort, Saadiyat Island, Abu Dhabi, December 25. Tel: (0)2 811 4342. @jumeirahsaadiyatisland

La Cocinna

A terrific Christmas brunch is on the cards at La Cocinna, in Bab Al Nojoum, Hudayriyat Island. Enjoy December weather on the beach as you love life outdoors and enjoy access to a range of child-friendly activities as you and the little ones await Santa’s arrival. Onto the menu: there’s everything from street-style food counters to live cooking stations, that will feature roast turkey, crêpes, yule logs, and mulled wine. There’s live entertainment and games while you enjoy cabana and picnic-style seating options. Bring the party to La Cocinna this Christmas Day, to enjoy a festive experience like none other.

La Cocinna, Bab Al Nojoum Hudayriyat Island, Abu Dhabi, December 25 12.30pm to 4pm, Dhs399 soft, Dhs599 house, Dhs199 ages 6 to 12. @babalnojoum_hudayriyat

Rosewood Abu Dhabi

At Aqua, celebrate Christmas Day with a brunch buffet at Rosewood Abu Dhabi. This grand feast will put out seasonal favourites and traditional holiday dishes, with a special appearance by Santa himself and fun activities for the whole family.

Aqua, Rosewood Abu Dhabi, December 25, 12.30pm to 4pm, Dhs390 soft, Dhs490 house, Dhs590 bubbles.Tel: (0)2 813 5550. @rosewoodabudhabi

Ritz Carlton Abu Dhabi Grand Canal

Christmas Day brunch at Giornotte means a traditional menu served up in a glittering holiday setting. Highlights include duck confit, prime ribs, whole baked salmon, and festive desserts like Christmas éclairs, yule logs, and mince pies. There’s also an afterparty at Sorso, with a special selection of à la carte crafted beverages.

Giornotte, Ritz Carlton Abu Dhabi Grand Canal, Rabdan, Abu Dhabi, December 25, 12.30pm to 4pm, Dhs699 soft, Dhs799 house/sparkling, Dhs899 bubbles, Dhs344 ages 6 to 11. Tel: (0)2 818 8282. @ritzcarltonabudhabi

Park Rotana Abu Dhabi

Get set for a great Christmas Day Brunch at Park Rotana Abu Dhabi, where the merriest Christmas awaits at Ginger Restaurant. You can dig in to a lavish buffet of international dishes, including seafood, sushi, antipasti, oriental, carvery, pasta, desserts and more. Live entertainment is the icing on the cake.

Ginger, Park Rotana Abu Dhabi, Khalifa Park, Abu Dhabi, December 25, 12.30pm to 4pm, Dhs319 soft, Dhs429 house, Dhs159 ages 6 to 12, 6 and under dine for free. Tel: (0)2 657 3322. @parkrotana