The perfect antidote to the January blues…

He’s one of the most famous faces in British comedy and if you’re in need of a few laughs, you’ll want to bookmark Al Murray’s return to Dubai.

Taking place on Monday January 20, the OG pub landlord invites you to banish the January blues as he brings his new show, ‘Guv Island’ to Dubai Opera.

Tickets are on sale now, priced from Dhs195.

The January 2025 gig marks Al Murray’s welcome return to Dubai after his Dubai Comedy Festival gig earlier this year was cancelled due to the bad weather. In January, the podcaster, stand-up comedian and all-round funnyman promises to present an evening of side-splitting belly laughs with his comedic satire.

During his two decades on the comedy circuit, Al Murray has received many awards and accolades. He was recognised as one of the 50 funniest acts in British comedy by The Observer in 2003 and voted the 16th greatest stand-up comic on Channel 4’s 100 Greatest Stand-Ups in 2007.

As the host of TV series such as Al Murray’s Happy Hour and Sky sitcom Time Gentlemen Please, he’s brought his signature dry humour to fans around the world. And his performances at The Apollo and The Palladium have also appeared as laugh-out-loud shows brought to the small screen.

If you can’t wait to see him in the flesh, snap up your tickets now.

Al Murray at Dubai Opera, Monday January 20, 2025, tickets from Dhs195. dubaiopera.com