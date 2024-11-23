Sponsored: An enchanting outdoor dining experience awaits…

You think of FIVE in Dubai; you immediately think fun, party vibes. But did you know FIVE is also home to one of the city’s finest Southern Italian fare? We’re talking about none other than Trattoria by Cinque.

And over the cooler season in Dubai, Trattoria by Cinque at FIVE Jumeirah Village is inviting you to dine at its new pergola on the terrace. It’s a great spot to enjoy a meal with friends or a loved one.

Trattoria by Cinque is part of the Cinque brand, a Michelin Guide-recognized restaurant.

If you haven’t visited before, at Trattoria by Cinque you can find all of Mamma’s best kept secrets, from homemade pasta with flavourable sauces with the best tomatoes from Italy, to freshly baked focaccia. No matter how you like your Italian treat, you’ll find it on the menu.

For pasta fans, there’s tagliatelle alla Bolognese, risotto with black truffle, and lasagna, while pizza fans can enjoy authentic Neapolitan pizza baked to perfection in our olive wood-fired oven.

There’s also delicious sides such as patate fritte, sauteed fried mushrooms, and spicy green beans. And of course, you can’t skip the delicious desserts with options like tiramisu and Sicilian cannoli.

The dishes feature the best ingredients, and paired with the Instagrammable vibes, you’ll feel like you’ve just jetted off to the Amalfi coast for a holiday.

You can pair your culinary experience with a delicious cocktail or two, and those la dolce vita are further amplified with toe-tapping tunes.

Ladies, if you want to spend time with the gals, head here for ladies’ night on Wednesday, where you can enjoy three signature dishes and three drinks for Dhs175. There’s live music, and the gents can join in on the fun for Dh250.

Trattoria by Cinque, FIVE Jumeirah Village Hotel, Jumeirah Village Circle, 12.30pm to 12am daily. Tel: (0)4 455 9989. jumeirahvillage.fivehotelsandresorts.com