The Dubai Shopping Festival (DSF) calendar features an action-packed line-up of concerts, festivals and pop-ups – as well as all the fantastic deals – across 38 days from December 6, 2024 to January 12, 2025. And one of the star attractions of DSF – the incredible drone show – is set to return for this year’s 30th anniversary edition.

The DSF drone show lights up the skies at Bluewaters and The Beach opposite JBR every day from December 6 until the end of DSF with not one, but two displays. You’ll be able to catch it at 8pm and 10pm each evening.

This year, there will be two new drone shows, each a stunning display of 1,000 drones illuminating the night sky. The first theme, running from December 6 to 26, will pay tribute to 30 memorable years of DSF, taking viewers through vibrant visuals and epic drone formations as it traces the history of the annual shopping extravaganza.

The second theme, running from December 27 until January 12, 2025 will tell stories of tradition and modernity through powerful visuals and innovative sounds.

That’s not all. For true fans of wow-worthy theatrics, an all-new pyro-drones show will take place on December 13 at The Beach, JBR. Pairing a dazzling pyrotechnic display with skydive stunts, all backdropped by Ain Dubai, you’ll be able to catch it at 8pm.

A second pyro drone display (this time without the skydivers) will take place at 10pm the same evening. And if you miss out on the December 13 pyro drone display, you’ll be able to catch it again on January 11 as part of DSF’s closing weekend.

The Beach opposite JBR and Bluewaters, daily, Dec 6 2024 until Jan 12 2025, 8pm and 10pm, free. visitdubai.com