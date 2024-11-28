Just days after two new Salik gates opened in Dubai, the RTA has announced an increase in toll gate charges for the first time ever…

Dubai drivers, take note: crossing the city’s Salik toll gates during rush hour will soon cost Dhs6 instead of Dhs4, marking the first increase since the system launched. The revised charges come into effect at the end of January 2025, with off-peak crossings remaining at Dhs4.

Rush hours are defined as 6am to 10am and 4pm to 8pm, while off-peak times fall between 10am and 4pm, and 8pm to 1am. For the night owls, crossing the gates will be free between 1am and 6am. Sundays, excluding public holidays, special occasions, or major events, will follow the off-peak rate of Dhs4.

This announcement comes on the heels of two new Salik gates opening in the city, as part of the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA)’s broader strategy to improve traffic flow and reduce congestion.

In addition to toll changes, parking rates are also going up. Starting at the end of March 2025, premium parking spaces will cost Dhs6 per hour, while public slots will be Dhs4 per hour during morning (8am to 10am) and evening (4pm to 8pm) peak hours. Off-peak parking charges will remain unchanged, and parking will remain free from 10pm to 8am and on Sundays.

For event zones, however, expect a significant change. A new Dhs25 per hour rate will be introduced, starting with areas around Dubai World Trade Centre from February 2025.

What is Salik?

Salik, which stands for “clear and moving” in Arabic, is Dubai’s automatic free-flowing road toll collection system. Originally started in 2007, today the Salik system consists of eight toll gates set up around the city. Motorists are charged to pass through each gate which is automatically deducted from your prepaid account.

Images: Getty