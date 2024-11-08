And you could even play a round of pool with the former world champion…

Former snooker world champion Dennis Taylor is one of the sport’s most famous names, and he’s coming to Dubai next week. On Thursday November 14, An Evening With Dennis Taylor will see the Northern Irishman regale brilliant tales from his personal and professional life at an intimate gig at The Baggot at McGettigan’s JLT.

Tickets are available now for Dhs100, via mcgettigans.com. Tickets are inclusive of a welcome drink, with doors open from 7pm.

During the evening, fans can look forward to hearing from the man himself about his illustrious 28-year career in snooker, as well as his time as a broadcaster and commentator. He’s set to talk through brilliant and often hilarious moments, promising an intimate reflection on his fascinating past.

That’s not all. There’s also a chance to win a round of pool with Taylor. So take this as your cue to get your tickets now.

Dennis Taylor was a renowned snooker player through the 1980s and 1990s, famed not only for his glittering success, but also his unique glasses – oversized and worn upside-down. And while they might have looked somewhat comedic, they gave him clearer vision and a better view field, aiding him to become World Snooker champion in 1985.

After hanging up his cue sticks in 2000, Taylor has carved out a successful career in entertainment, providing insightful commentary on the sport for the BBC.

An Evening With Dennis Taylor, The Baggot, McGettigan’s JLT, Bonnington Hotel, Cluster J, 7pm to 9.30pm, Thursday November 14, Dh100. mcgettigans.com