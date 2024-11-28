More than just deserts…

When it comes to adventures in the desert there are some names you just know you can trust. Omar Sharif for one, Aladdin, Indiana Jones, the full pantheon of Egyptian deities and Arabian Adventures.

That last name on the list has been showing residents and tourists the many manifest wonders of the Dubai desert since 1987. All of that dune exploring experience has gone into refining a raft of cleverly crafted experiences, that run the grain-top-gamut from the hyper-luxurious (like the recently launched Veuve Clicquot collaboration) to more accessibly priced excursions.

But their latest package, might just offer their best value desert-fun-to-dirham ratio yet.

The Fort – Lisaili

The Fort – Lisaili is located, unsurprisingly, in the village of Lisaili next to Hidden Café. A mere stone’s throw from Al Marmoom Heritage Village, Al Qudra Lake, Al Qudra Cycling Track, and at just a 45-minute drive away from Downtown Dubai, it is incredibly easy to access.

The incredible part is that the entrance to The Fort – Lisaili desert camp is just Dhs100 (or Dhs175 with shared transfers). But what bedouin-inspired fun times and Fort-tunes await?

Guests can enjoy the fresh grills of a barbecue buffet dinner, soft beverages, live entertainment in the form of a dramatic fire show; there are camel rides, henna painting and family-friendly games such as archery on the dunes.

You can tap into optional (chargeable) extras too, including photography services, souvenir shops, quad bike and dune buggy rides, an Aperol Spritz sunset lounge with fully stocked bar and Shisha lounge.

Talking about the launch of the new attraction, Alaa AlKhatib, Vice President of Destination Management at the dnata Travel Group said: “The Fort – Lisaili marks the beginning of an exciting new chapter for Arabian Adventures and the Dubai desert’s entertainment landscape.”

“It is designed to offer a customisable experience, where visitors can explore the beauty of the desert on their own terms. Our vision is to create an exciting and unique ‘desert destination’ with a diverse range of activities, attractions and events, creating a memorable experience for both Dubai residents and tourists.”

The Fort – Lisaili is now open, you can book your spot by visiting the arabian-adventures.com website, WhatsApping (0)4 274 8803, or emailing, aaonline@arabian-adventures.com.

