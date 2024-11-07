Sponsored: With traditional cuisine, refreshing beverages, and lively DJ beats…

Every Sunday, Andaliman at One Za’abeel offers a taste of Indonesia with a fun-filled brunch in the heart of Dubai. Enjoy live DJ sets by the pool, free-flowing drinks, and a flavourful menu designed for sharing with family and friends.

Guests can enjoy a three-course sharing set menu with a variety of traditional Indonesian dishes including live stations serving up Balinese roasted chicken (Ayam Betutu) and Andaliman smoked beef.

Packages are priced at Dhs395 per person for sharing-style food and three-hours of free flowing beverages, Dhs245 for non-alcoholic, Dhs99 for kids, and free for kids below 7 years old.

The best part? It’s flip-flop friendly! Wear casual, poolside-friendly attire—though pool access isn’t included, the atmosphere is all about unwinding, having fun, and savouring the weekend.

Andaliman is a family-friendly destination and the brainchild of Gianluigi Gerosa, F&B consultant for Kerzner International. It is also the first – and only – Indonesian restaurant in Dubai with an open kitchen.

The interiors drawn inspiration from the rich cultural nuances of the Indonesian archipelago, featuring evocative design details such as rope trellises, raw stone, woven soft furnishings, and teak furniture. And most important of all – the ornate traditional carvings that provide the most passionate ode to those magical Indonesian Isles.

Level 4, Andaliman at One Za’abeel, Sundays from 1pm to 4pm. Dhs395 per person, Dhs245 (soft), Dhs99 (kids), kids under 7 years old eat for free. Dress code: Casual, shorts, shirts with sleeves, dried & covered swimwear, all types of footwear are allowed. UAE national dress is welcomed. Book here.

Images: Provided