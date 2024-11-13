Time for a spot of (festive) tea…

Love a delicious treat during tea time? During Christmas time, these afternoon teas in Abu Dhabi are getting a festive twist.

Alba

For Dhs180 per stand, enjoy a festive afternoon tea at the elegant Alba Lobby Lounge at the Ritz-Carlton Abu Dhabi. The tempting selection features sweet and savoury treats will be available from December 15, 2024 to January 6, 2025 from 2pm to 5pm.

Alba, Ritz-Carlton Abu Dhabi, Al Rawdah, Dec 15 to Jan 6, 2pm to 5pm, Dhs180 per stand. Tel: (0)2 818 8888. @ritzcarltonabudhabi

Grand Hyatt Abu Dhabi

On the tiers, you can expect delicate bites such as a Christmas tree modelled with pistachio whipped ganache and a Santa with raspberry joconde. You can pair your afternoon tea with hot beverages and sparkling wine and cocktails, or mocktails.

Pearl Lounge, Grand Hyatt Abu Dhabi, Corniche Road, Dec 6 to 31, 3pm to 7pm, Dhs160 per person with mocktails, Dhs260 per person with wine and cocktails. Tel: (0)2 510 1234. hyattrestaurants.com

Hilton Abu Dhabi

Start your afternoon tea experience with a festive welcome drink before tucking into an array of sweet and savoury treats, all infused with the magic of Christmas. There’s tea and coffees you can also enjoy while enjoying those festive feels. All yours for just Dhs250.

Osmo Lounge Bar, Hilton Abu Dhabi, Yas Island, Dec 1 to Jan 6, 2025, 12pm to 6pm, Dhs250 per person. Tel: (0)2 208 6900. hilton.com

Rixos Premium Saadiyat Island

This festive-themed afternoon tea features treats from intricately crafted yuletide pastries to festive sweets. It’s available throughout the Christmas season for Dhs249.

Rixos Premium Saadiyat Island, Al Saadiyat Island, during the festive season, 1pm to 5pm, Dhs249 per stand. Tel: (0)2 492 2222. @rixospremiumsaadiyat

Park Hyatt Abu Dhabi

This afternoon tea in Abu Dhabi is as festive as it gets. The Library Cafe is offering a delightful assortment of savory and sweet bites, including scones, canapés, finger sandwiches, and an array of other tempting treats. Want to enjoy your light treats with tea? It’s Dhs140, but if you want to indulge in a glass of bubbles, it’s Dhs170.

Park Hyatt Abu Dhabi, Saadiyat Island, Dec 8 to 30, 12.30pm to 5pm, Dhs140 with tea, Dhs170 with one glass of bubbles. Tel: (0)2 407 1234. hyattrestaurants.com

Shangri-La Qaryat Al Beri, Abu Dhabi

The Rudolph afternoon tea at Lobby Lounge at Shangri-La Qaryat Al Beri, Abu Dhabi, exudes Christmas. The freshly baked scones have flavours of cinnamon and zesty orange, and there’s mini yule logs and even mince pies. Pair your festive delights with a selection of teas and coffee, house beverages and bubbles. Prices start from Dhs150.

Lobby Lounge, Shangri-La Qaryat Al Beri, Khor Al Maqta, Dec 3 to Jan 7, 2025, 2pm to 6pm, Dhs150 per person with 0.0% cocktails, Dhs235 with three house drinks and Dhs255 with a glass of bubbles. Tel: (0)2 509 8888. shangri-la.com/abudhabi/shangrila

Sofitel Abu Dhabi Corniche

The hotel’s festive Le Goûter afternoon tea offers up a selection of sweet and savory treats, beautifully presented to celebrate the spirit of the season. There’s finger sandwiches, freshly baked scones served with clotted cream and seasonal jams, and an array of delectable pastries and festive desserts. From Monday to Saturday, your tee-rific treat will be accompanied with music from a live piano and saxophone. Prices start from Dhs195 for two.

Le Goûter, Sofitel Abu Dhabi Corniche, Corniche Road, daily throughout Dec, 4pm to 6pm, Dhs195 for two, additional Dhs80 for two glasses sparkling and two glasses bubbles for Dhs150. Tel: (02) 813 7777. @sofitelabudhabicorniche

The St Regis Abu Dhabi

Crystal Lounge at The St. Regis Abu Dhabi is hosting a charming ornament-themed afternoon tea. Everyone’s favourite scones will be on the menu with rich Cornish clotted cream, plus a beautifully crafted Christmas yule log. For the savoury-inclined palate there’s foie gras mousse with fig jelly and delicate Scottish salmon pinwheels. Prices start from Dh195 per person.

Crystal Lounge, The St Regis Abu Dhabi, Corniche St, Al Bateen, Dec 4 to Jan 7, 2pm to 6pm, Dhs95 per person, Dhs295 with one glass of bubbles, Dhs95 young children. Tel: (0)2 694 4553. @stregisabudhabi

Images: Supplied