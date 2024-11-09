Sponsored: Star chef Yannis Sgard injects haute flavour into a refined new menu at this dazzling Downtown restaurant…

An elegant Art Deco restaurant that takes fine dining to new heights, At.mosphere at Burj Khalifa already stands out on Dubai’s culinary map thanks to its incredible setting 122 floors up in the world’s tallest tower. And to pair with the panoramic city vistas, the decadent Downtown restaurant has appointed a new executive chef, Yannis Sgard, who is injecting his Michelin-pedigree finesse into a brand new menu.

Divided between an elegant lounge and a glamourous restaurant, it’s a show-stopping spot whether you’re enjoying a dainty afternoon tea or refreshing cocktail in the lounge, or embracing the fine flavours of the a la carte menu at lunch or dinner. Wherever you sit, you’re treated to panoramic vistas from one of the world’s most unique vantage point – stretching views of the golden coastline, soaring city skyscrapers, and twinkling Dubai Fountain show backdrop a dining experience that’s elevated, refined and unforgettable.

With a decade of experience under his belt in some of the finest kitchens in France and the UAE, chef Yannis Sgard has finessed his craft at hotspots including Eugene Eugene and Burj Al Arab’s Al Muntaha. Now tasked with spearheading the sophisticated fine dining menu of modern European greats at At.mosphere, he’s injecting his unique perspective and background in classical French cooking at some of Paris’ grand dames – including Hotel Le Bristol and Four Seasons George V.

The chef’s resulting menu new menu is a gastronomic journey that showcases some of the finest ingredients on the market, and features options like a delicate and fresh blue fin tuna tartare, a rich Wagyu tenderloin and tender 72-hour A5 short ribs. Each dish is a perfectly plated example of chef Yannis’ culinary finesse and focus on premium ingredients.

To further enhance the luxurious dining experience, guests can enjoy an array of premium caviars, fresh oysters and a handpicked selection of aged cheeses that complement the fancy fine dining menu. And if you’re struggling to choose for yourself, opt for the chef’s discovery menu, which presents the restaurant’s signature dishes for you to enjoy.

It’s an elevated menu that matches the elevated setting. Whether you come for a leisurely lunch to enjoy the stretching vistas by day; or go for an evening meal, where you can admire the twinkling city lights as you dine, this haute dining experience is one foodies won’t want to miss.

At.mosphere, Burj Khalifa, Downtown Dubai, daily 7am to 2am. Tel: (0)4 888 3828. atmosphereburjkhalifa.com. @atmospheredubai