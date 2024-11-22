Sponsored: It’s oh-so-fresh and delicious…

What better way to fuel up at work than with a delicious sandwich? You can now grab a sandwich from Firehouse Subs – right here in Dubai.

Firehouse Subs, with over 1,200 restaurants worldwide, has recently opened its doors here in Dubai, and it is home to delicious gourmet subs, all perfectly crafted with generous portions of premium ingredients, served hot and fresh.

For fans of heat, there’s a Spicy Cajun Chicken sandwich, with juicy grilled chicken, jalapenos, and melted Monterey Jack cheese. All topped with veggies, delicious Cajun mayo, and perfectly toasted bread.

On the menu, you can also find the Meatball sub with marinara sauce; a classic Italian sub with beef salami, pepperoni, honey turkey ham, and provolone cheese; and much more. You can choose from three different sizes depending on your appetite, and you can add on those crispy golden fries and a soft drink to complete your meal. To satisfy your sweet tooth, end your meal with a brownie or a cookie.

There’s an indoor space, but as winter is approaching, you can pick a table outdoors and watch as Dubai passes you by.

Firehouse Subs is open daily from 10 AM to 2 AM, making it a great spot to visit any time of day. It’s a standout choice for those seeking a fulfilling and new dining experience. Their easy-to-use kiosks allow guests to order directly, making the process quick and convenient. With rapid preparation times, it’s no wonder our guests keep coming back for more. And if you can’t make it in, order online through Deliveroo or Careem.

Firehouse Subs, Carlton Downtown, Trade Center, Sheikh Zayed Road, Dubai, open daily 10am to 2am. Tel: (0)54 793 2205. @firehousesubsuae

Images: Supplied by Firehouse Subs