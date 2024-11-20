9 insta-worthy floating breakfasts in the UAE to try
How do you like your eggs in the morning? How about floating on water…
Seen people around the UAE on your ‘Gram enjoying a floating breakfast? At these hotels, you too can swap the morning hotel buffet for a floating tray of all your favourite breakfast dishes.
Here are 9 floating breakfasts in the UAE to try
Dubai
Address Beach Resort
If swimming in one of the world’s highest infinity pools isn’t bucket-list worthy enough for you, perhaps taking a dip and enjoying a floating breakfast will be? With a stay at Address Beach Resort, you can rise, shine, and dine with a floating breakfast in the 77th floor infinity pool. While soaking up views of Ain Dubai and the soaring city skyline, a floating tray of continental and vegan breakfast dishes is served, either with fresh juices or a bottle of bubbly for a sparkling treat. It’s quite possibly one of the best floating breakfast in the UAE.
Address Beach Resort, JBR, Dubai, avail for in-house guests (over the age of 21). Tel: (0)4 879 8899, addresshotels.com
Al Maha
Al Maha is a dreamy escape that takes out to the desert, where guests can bed down and experience Bedouin-inspired luxury in the dunes. All 42 villa suites come with their own private pools, which makes for the perfect backdrop for a floating breakfast. Admire the rolling desert dunes while you wake up in style with a fresh tray of breakfast goodies.
Al Maha, a Luxury Collection Desert Resort & Spa, Dubai, Dubai Desert Conservation Reserve, Dubai. Tel: (0)4 832 9900, marriott.com
Anantara World Islands
For a staycation from the city but with skyline views, head to Anantara World Islands. With its collection of rustic-luxe villas dotted across the beach and folia-filled gardens – many of which come with private pools – it’s the perfect spot for a romantic getaway. All pool villa guests can book an Instagrammable floating breakfast to start their day in style, with pastries, fresh fruits, and cold cuts all presented on a floating tray. For the late risers, it’s also available over lunch and priced at Dhs350 for two.
Anantara World Islands Dubai Resort, South America, World Islands, daily 7am to 3pm, Dhs350. Tel: (0)4 567 8777, anantara.com
Meliá Desert Palm
Melia Desert Palm’s new family villas offer the perfect seclusion for a family breakfast. It takes place in your own private pool. So after you’ve caught your Z’s at night at the hotel, freshen up and jump into your swimsuit for a delightful floating breakfast. There will be a variety to themed pastry baskets to choose from, and once it has arrived, get all the photos you want and tuck in.
Meliá Desert Palm, Al Awir Road, Warisan, Dubai, avail for in-house guests, 8am to 11am, Tel: (0)4 323 8888. melia.com
Paramount Hotel Midtown
This floating breakfast in Dubai includes some stunning views of the Dubai skyline. But what can you expect? It is located at Malibu Sky Lounge & Bar which is on the 64th floor of the Paramount Hotel Midtown. When you’ve feasted enough with your eyes, tear your eyes away from the view to chase your breakfast. You will have five menus to pick from, which you can select from here. It’s Dhs450 per tray and can be shared between two people. it runs from 10am to 12pm. Make your bookings at least 24 hours in advance.
Paramount Hotel Midtown, Business Bay, Dubai, Dubai, avail daily 10am to 12pm, Tel: (0)4 248 3333. paramounthotelsdubai.com
Shangri-La Dubai
At ikandy Ultralounge outdoor pool, you can enjoy a two-hour luxurious floating breakfast with views of the Burj Khalifa. Your treats include a selection of freshly baked pastry and cakes, a fruit platter, signature juice and smoothie, eggs, coffee, and tea for two. It is available from 8am to 12pm. All yours for Dhs499, but if you want bubble, it’s Dhs799.
ikandy Ultralounge, Shangri-La Dubai, World Trade Centre, Dubai, Dhs499 soft and Dhs799 bubbles (for two), avail daily 8am to 12pm. Tel: (0)4 405 2825. shangri-la.com/dubai
Sofitel Dubai Downtown
For a picture-perfect experience at Sofitel Dubai Downtown, try the bespoke floating breakfast at the hotel’s infinity pool. You will have island vibes to keep your company and those stunning views of the Burj Khalifa. A perfect moment for the ‘Gram. It’s Dhs199 for the soft package and Dhs350 for rose. In the basket, you will get cut fruits, a healthy yoghurt, assorted breads and pastries, Belgium waffles or pancakes, your choice of eggs (omelet, coiled, or eggs Benedict), coffee, and tea, plus juices.
Sofitel Dubai Downtown, Downtown Dubai, Dubai, avail daily, Dhs199 soft, Dhs350 house. Tel: (0)56 996 0582. sofitel-dubai-downtown.com
Abu Dhabi
Saadiyat Rotana
On a gorgeous 9km stretch of the Saadiyat Island shore, Saadiyat Rotana Resort & Villas is a regal beachfront resort. Here, guests can check in to one of the 327 guest rooms or spread out in one of the 13 family-friendly villas, each offering a chic beach house aesthetic with a terrace, separate living area and a plunge pool. It’s here guests can choose to start their day with a floating breakfast day, with breakfast dishes available to order a la carte and presented on a floating wooden tray so you can bask in the beachfront surroundings while you start your day. How lovely…
Saadiyat Rotana Resort & Villas, Saadiyat Island, Abu Dhabi, avail for in-house guests. Tel: (0)2 697 0000, rotana.com
Royal M Hotel by Gewan
Want to enjoy a floating breakfast but don’t want a staycation? You can get it with a day pass at Royal M Hotel by Gewan Abu Dhabi. The set menu is served on a floating tray, which you can enjoy in the hotel’s pristine pool for just Dhs399 for two people. It’s available from 8am to 9am. Pick from the oriental, continental, or the healthy set menu. You need to book at least 24 hours in advance.
Royal M Hotel by Gewan Abu Dhabi, Al Bateen Marina, Abu Dhabi, avail daily 8am to 9am, Dhs399 for two people. Tel: (0)50 106 4056. royalmhotels.com
