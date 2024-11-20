How do you like your eggs in the morning? How about floating on water…

Seen people around the UAE on your ‘Gram enjoying a floating breakfast? At these hotels, you too can swap the morning hotel buffet for a floating tray of all your favourite breakfast dishes.

Here are 9 floating breakfasts in the UAE to try

Dubai

Address Beach Resort

If swimming in one of the world’s highest infinity pools isn’t bucket-list worthy enough for you, perhaps taking a dip and enjoying a floating breakfast will be? With a stay at Address Beach Resort, you can rise, shine, and dine with a floating breakfast in the 77th floor infinity pool. While soaking up views of Ain Dubai and the soaring city skyline, a floating tray of continental and vegan breakfast dishes is served, either with fresh juices or a bottle of bubbly for a sparkling treat. It’s quite possibly one of the best floating breakfast in the UAE.

Address Beach Resort, JBR, Dubai, avail for in-house guests (over the age of 21). Tel: (0)4 879 8899, addresshotels.com

Al Maha

Al Maha is a dreamy escape that takes out to the desert, where guests can bed down and experience Bedouin-inspired luxury in the dunes. All 42 villa suites come with their own private pools, which makes for the perfect backdrop for a floating breakfast. Admire the rolling desert dunes while you wake up in style with a fresh tray of breakfast goodies.

Al Maha, a Luxury Collection Desert Resort & Spa, Dubai, Dubai Desert Conservation Reserve, Dubai. Tel: (0)4 832 9900, marriott.com

Anantara World Islands

For a staycation from the city but with skyline views, head to Anantara World Islands. With its collection of rustic-luxe villas dotted across the beach and folia-filled gardens – many of which come with private pools – it’s the perfect spot for a romantic getaway. All pool villa guests can book an Instagrammable floating breakfast to start their day in style, with pastries, fresh fruits, and cold cuts all presented on a floating tray. For the late risers, it’s also available over lunch and priced at Dhs350 for two.