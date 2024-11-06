It’s never too early for travel inspiration with the cheapest flights…

Holiday season is a state of mind and has nothing to do with whether we actually have holidays or not. Which is why every time is the right time for travel inspiration. If you’re looking to grab a flight and jet away to picturesque locations very soon, this guide to some of the cheapest flights you can book this season may be helpful. Whether for the a weekend trip or a cheeky mid-month getaway – it’s your choice – these are the cheapest flights you can take.

To Bucharest on Wizz Air: from Dhs498

Stunning and historical, Bucharest, in southern Romania, is the country’s capital and commercial center. Its iconic landmark is the massive, communist-era Palatul Parlamentului government building, which has 1,100 rooms. You’ll get a round trip for as little as Dhs498.

Book here.

To Budapest on Wizz Air: from Dhs 528

Okay, a little bit of cheating but the Hungarian capital calls – flights to Budapest are super easy on your wallet if you book now to fly in December, for a round trip of Dhs528. Budapest is a centre of culture, history and artistic legacy, full of lanes to get lost in and discover.

Book here.

To Kutaisi on Wizz Air: from Dhs498

Georgia has fast become a hotspot for UAE residents to vacation at. What with the short travel time, generally cheap flights and local costs that won’t break your bank, it’s essentially the perfect quick getaway. And it is stunning after all. If you book to fly in early December, you can fly a roundtrip for as little as Dhs498.

Book here.

To Yerevan on Wizz Air: from Dh498

The Armenian capital beckons. If you book your trip to Yerevan for early December, you’ll get the best deal at Dhs498 for a roundtrip. Early December is the best time to travel to Yerevan in this period. Yerevan is beautiful, marked by grand Soviet-era architecture.

Book here.

To Baku on Wizz Air: from Dhs558

Bank Baku for early December for Wizz Air fares for the heart of Azerbaijan are still deal-worthy in the upcoming month. If you book now to fly in early December, you can get a round trip for as little as Dhs558 – a bit cheeky, but you’re getting a bang for your buck. Baku is not just the capital, but also the commercial hub of the country, and a great place to start exploring the region.

Book here.

To Dammam on Wizz Air: from Dhs338

The Saudi Arabian city is a is a sweet coastal dream and more laid-back as compared to cities like Riyadh and Jeddah. If you fly Wizz Air in early December, you’ll make a roundtrip for as little as Dhs338. It’s the perfect speedy, neighbourhood getaway.

Book here.

To Aqaba on Wizz Air: from Dhs418

Aqaba is a Jordanian port city on the Red Sea’s Gulf of Aqaba. Inhabited since 4000 B.C., it’s home to many Islamic-era relics and a whole lot of beachy, stone-laden history. Fly with Wizz Air in early December and get rates at Dhs418 for a roundtrip. Another neighbour you ought to explore.

Book here.

@wizzair

Images: Supplied/Getty