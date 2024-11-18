Sponsored: The month-long celebration of gin is back…

From humble beginnings as a simple day to exchange a cucumber for a free drink, Cucumber Day has turned into an annual event all gin lovers look forward to. And Hendrick’s beloved celebration of the unsung cucumber is back this November, bringing with it a month of events that range from free drinks to a special pop-up and even a special mystery experience.

Here’s how Dubai is celebrating Cucumber Day this year…

Friday November 22 and Saturday November 23: The Cucumber Conundrum – A Slice of Suspicion

A whodunnit with a twist, clues, conundrums and culinary delights await at The CucumBar at

The Westin Dubai Mina Seyahi Beach Resort & Marina. This alfresco bar, in situ for the whole season of cooler weather, will provide the backdrop for an evening of suspenseful twists and turns, where a three-course dinner will be paired with cucumber-infused Hendrick’s Gin cocktails. Prepare to be both shaken and stirred…

Things kick off promptly at 7.30pm, with the evening priced at Dhs350 per person. Book via Tel: (0)4 511 7373; Whatsapp: (0)56 501 0502 or sevenrooms.com.

Saturday November 23: Free drinks in exchange for (digital) cucumbers

It’s not Cucumber Day if the humble salad staple isn’t turned into currency, and on Cucumber Day – Saturday November 23 – you can swap a cucumber for a cocktail at selected bars across the city. But to avoid waste, this year, the cucumbers will be digital cucumber tokens, exchanged for a Hendrick’s Gin and tonic. Head to @TheCucumBarDXB on Instagram, comment ‘CUCUMBER’ on any post, and a digital token will be sent to you. You’ll be able to exchange it for a signature Hendrick’s Gin & Toni, served with a slice of cucumber at Barasti and Bounty Beets – Le Meridien Mina Seyahi; Bussola, Bussola Pizzeria, Mare, Sui Mui, El Sur, Baba – Westin Mina Seyahi; and Ginger Moon at W Dubai Mina Seyahi, from 6pm to 10pm.

Until November 30: Cocktails for Dhs70 at The Westin Complex

Running until the end of November, a collection of bars across the Westin Complex, will serve up creative cucumber-based mixes for Dhs70.

Find out more at @TheCucumBarDXB