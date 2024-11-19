Sponsored: The adults-only knees-up promises festive favourites, free-flowing drinks and loads of Christmas spirit…

The countdown to Christmas is on, and this year Santa’s on the naughty list at garden on 8, so Mrs Claus has planned a fun-filled Christmas Day that’s sure to have the grown-ups feeling merry and bright.

Their adults-only Christmas Day brunch takes place on Wednesday December 25, and the stalwart Media City pub promises a wallet-friendly Christmas Day celebration.

Whether you sit in the warm and welcoming indoor restaurant, or enjoy a Christmas lunch in the shaded garden, it’s set to transport you back to your favourite pub at home for a hearty seasonal spread.

On the foodie front, whether you’ve been naughty or nice you’re invited to fill your boots with a brilliant spread of festive dishes. Of course, no feast is complete without a roast turkey and all the trimmings, and that’s exactly what you’ll get as the star of this festive show.

And to ensure the vibes are fun and festive all afternoon long, guests can sip their way through eggnog and mulled wine on tap, along with the venue’s house and premium beverages for four hours, from 1pm to 5pm.

But the party doesn’t have to stop just because brunch does. You’re invited to extend the fun and stay for happy hour ’till 8pm, with buy one get one free deals on selected drinks.

garden on 8, Media One Hotel, Dubai Media City, 1pm to 5pm, Dec 25, Dhs299 soft, Dhs349 house, Dhs449 premium. Tel: (0)52 144 7438. @gardenon8dxb