Your chance to bag that dream Atlantis stay…

Black Friday sales are upon us and with it, the promise of amazing shopping experiences that won’t make our wallets cry. Hotel royalty Atlantis is jumping on the bandwagon with their very own Black Friday sale, and this is your chance to make that dream Atlantis stay a reality.

The Black Friday sale is offering up to 25 per cent off all rooms and suites. Plus, members of Atlantis Unlocked can enjoy an extra 10 per cent off. The sale runs until Wednesday, December 4, 2024, and is valid on stays from now until Monday, December 22, 2025.

Each booking includes complimentary breakfast and daily access to Aquaventure World including the waterpark and The Lost Chambers Aquarium. If you’ve got little ones, fret not, for kids stay and dine for free on bed and breakfast and half-board on all room types.

Key points to remember…

All room rates are subject to 10 per cent service charge, 7 per cent Dubai Municipality fee and 5 per cent value added tax, and a tourism dirham fee of AED 20 per bedroom per night is applicable.

Black-out dates apply.

Bookings for refundable rates follow regular cancellation policies.

Offer is subject to availability and valid for new reservations only.

Offer cannot be combined with any other promotion or discount.

Make your bookings at atlantis.com

Images: Supplied