We’ve finally reached the end of the month…

The end of November is here, and with it comes the SMS we’ve all been waiting for: Salary credited. Sure, rent and bills might take the first slice, but after that? It’s time to treat yourself – and this weekend’s long weekend is the perfect excuse to splurge a little.

From luxe weekend escapes to indulgent new experiences, here are 16 places worth spending your hard-earned cash this pay day:

Restaurants

Moonrise Once in a while, you might find yourself looking for a restaurant that’s a little more special, intimate, and exciting than your average eatery. Whether it’s for a special occasion, perhaps you’ve got some groveling to do, or you’ve become so spoilt for choice in Dubai that you’re seeking something beyond ‘just food’. A dinner that will stay with you for the rest of your life. Dubai’s piping hot ticket, Moonrise, is just that. The 11-course tasting menu, served twice nightly for Dhs850 per person, is a creative and clever representation of Dubai’s diverse culinary scene. Moonrise, Eden House, Al Satwa, Dubai. Monday to Saturday, 6.30pm and 9.30pm. Tasting menu Dhs850 per person. Tel:(0)506972946. @moonrise.xyz

Zuma RAK

Zuma’s dreamy desert pop-up at The Ritz-Carlton Ras Al Khaimah has unveiled its signature Baikingu Brunch. Nestled among the serene dunes of the Al Wadi Desert, this Saturday-only brunch brings Zuma’s signature Japanese izakaya dining experience to a magical desert oasis. Expect live stations, beautifully presented sushi and sashimi, and indulgent dishes like miso-marinated black cod, spicy beef tenderloin, and half roasted lobster with shiso ponzu butter. Brunch packages are priced at Dhs395 (soft), Dhs495 (house), Dhs595 (premium) and Dhs195 for children.

Zuma desert pop-up, The Ritz-Carlton Ras Al Khaimah, Al Wadi Desert. Baikingu Brunch every Saturdays, 12.30pm to 3.30pm. zumarestaurant.com

FZN

The second of two new restaurants by Chef Björn Frantzén to open at Atlantis, The Palm is FZN. Sibling to the three-Michelin-starred Frantzén in Stockholm and Zén in Singapore, this intimate 27-seat fine dining restaurant presents an intimate and immersive experience that brings together modern European cuisine with Japanese influences. The nine-course tasting menu, priced at Dhs2,000 per person, features dishes like duck “bbq” with yuzu, Kampot pepper and foie gras, chawanmushi with smoked beef broth and caviar, and turbot with Cecina de wagyu.

FZN, Atlantis The Palm, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, Tues to Sat, from 7pm. Dhs2,000 per person. Guests aged 13 and above welcome. @restaurantfzn

Gastronomy

View this post on Instagram A post shared by What’s On Dubai (@whatsondubai)

Few spreads compare to the breakfast buffet at Atlantis The Royal, where an array of more than 200 dishes awaits guests. Covering everything from continental classics to sizzling live cooking stations and made-to-order eggs, this is a decadent offering that brings the wow-factor to your breakfast spread. While it’s included for guests staying at the hotel, non-guests are welcome to get in on the action for Dhs315, which includes unlimited trips around the array of stations – and as many Mimosas, Bellinis, and Bloody Mary’s as you deem appropriate for the first meal of the day.

Gastronomy, Atlantis The Royal, Palm Jumeirah, 7am to 12pm, daily, Dhs315. Tel: (0)4 426 2626. atlantis.com

Nightlife

CÉ LA VI

CÉ LA VI is a gorgeous date night spot for when you’re looking for sweeping views as well as romantic vibes. This Southeast-Asian restaurant, on the 54th floor of the Address Sky View, has fast become a default date-night destination. If you can steal yourself away from the view, you’ll find chef Howard Ko’s mod-Asian menu equally alluring.

CÉ LA VI, Level 54, Address Sky View, Downtown Dubai. Tel: (04) 582 6111. @celavidubai

Ling Ling

Upscale Asian restaurant Ling Ling is the sister restaurant of the hugely popular Michelin Star Hakkasan restaurant (also Cantonese) which you’ll find at Atlantis, The Palm. This sultry venue is perched on the 22nd and 23rd floors of Atlantis The Royal, looking out over the resort’s 90-metre sky pool. As well as well executed contemporary Asian fare, this is one of the coolest new bars in the city. Head here on weekends and expect to party late into the night at the exclusive lounge.

Ling Ling Dubai, Atlantis The Royal, Palm Jumeirah, 6pm to late. Tel: (0)4 426 2600, atlantis.com

Galaxy Bar

Thanks to its consistent ranking on the World’s Best Bars list (it’s currently number 50), Galaxy Bar has become one of Dubai’s most internationally renowned drinking dens. But despite its global status, it’s still a venue that feels cosy and intimate, the perfect spot for impressing your date with delicious cocktails and a cool vibe. The clue is in the name; with the interiors of this venue being out-of-this-world, transporting guests to a celestial ambience with soft velvet seating, a twinkling ceiling and a marble black bar. With its later opening times, this is a bar to head to when you’re finishing late, or you’ve bar-hopped around a few other DIFC spots first. Galaxy Bar, Ground Floor, Gate Village 9, DIFC, Dubai, Tues and Wed 8pm to 3am, Thur to Sat 9pm to 4am, Sun and Mon closed. Tel: (0)50 513 5908, galaxy-bar.com

Fun things to do

Race your besties

If you’re looking for a fun activity to do with your friends this weekend look no further than Chaos Karts. Located in an old warehouse opposite Alserkal Avenue, Al Quoz, this immersive augmented reality go-karting experience is suitable for adults and children aged 9 years and above. Race along Rainbow Road and virtual trackscapes with your friends, collecting gems, virtual power-ups, and unleashing virtual weapons to slow your competitors down. It’s just like playing Mario Kart in real life. The experience is priced from Dhs140 for a standard ticket which includes six races lasting around 20 minutes. Read more here.

Al Quoz, next to Al Serkal Avenue, Mon to Wed and Sun 10 am to 10 pm, Fri to Sat 10am to midnight, from Dhs140. feverup.com

Watch a movie under the stars

View this post on Instagram A post shared by What’s On Dubai (@whatsondubai)

If now is not the perfect time to go open-air-cinema-ing, then we don’t know when is. Located on the rooftop of the Galleria Mall, Al Wasl Road, this open-air cinema experience is coming back for a brand new winter season, which means you can enjoy all those new winter movies under the cover of the stars. Choose from the private cabanas – perfect for couples for that ultra-luxe vibe, or comfortable loungers – another equally great option for pairs. To be more relaxed, the bean bags with footrests are the choice. There is of course, also a stellar food and beverage menu, specially curated by the in-house chefs. This expansive menu features everything, from premium mocktails to sushi, burgers, and hotdogs, as well as all your favourite cinema snacks, which you can order from the comfort of your seat.

VOX Moonlight, Galleria Mall, Dubai, open now, @voxcinemas

Test your knowledge

View this post on Instagram A post shared by What’s On Dubai (@whatsondubai)

This brand new, immersive entertainment game show experience takes the art of quiz night and turns it into our reality TV star dreams. We’ve all grown up watching game shows like Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?, Wheel of Fortune, The Price is Right and more. Well, now, you can be in one. The Quiz Room concept draws from the trivia style experience, where you can participate with friends, family and colleagues and go head to head for laughs. All you have to do is form a team, grab a podium and press the buzzer to answer the questions, just like you would in a real game show. There’s two types of quizzes – the normal ones and the musical ones. The fun, tactical and offbeat version, the normal quiz is a question-answer game. Watch out for trump cards and jokers who will shake up the game and add some spice. One hour of games is equivalent to two sessions of 30 minutes, and priced at Dhs130 per person for weekdays, and Dhs150 per person for weekends, for a group of 7-18 people. Pay Dhs140 per person for weekdays, and Dhs160 per person on weekends, for a group of 4-6 people.

Quiz Room, Goshi Warehouses City – Al Quoz, Dubai. Daily 10am to 12pm. @quiz_room_ae

Make your own charm bracelet

View this post on Instagram A post shared by What’s On Dubai (@whatsondubai)

Looking for a fun activity to do with your bestie? Head to The Charm Bar, a gorgeous new workshop space where you can customise your own necklace or bracelet. Once you’ve decided on the piece of jewellery you want, you can choose from over 500 charms. You can then add them to your chain and enjoy a unique piece. You can add as many as you want, it’s entirely up to you. Bracelets start from Dhs40, necklaces from Dhs60, and charms from Dhs15 (per piece).

The Charm Bar, Urban Nest, Al Quoz, Dubai, prices vary, open Tues to Sun, @thecharmbarofficial

Chill time

Daycation with a view

Looking for a luxurious pool day with stunning views? Book in for a daycation at High Society, the rooftop pool at The Lana. You can enjoy a fully redeemable pool day for Dhs750, all of which you get back to spend on acclaimed chef Jean Imbert’s fabulous Mediterranean menu. With the UAE’s largest champagne selection, stunning views over Burj Khalifa, and an energetic vibe, this is an unmissable experience. You’ll need to book and pay in advance, as there’s limited availability. Children over 12 are welcome for Dhs500, fully redeemable.

High Society by Jean Imbert, The Lana by Dorchester Collection Business Bay, daily 10am to 6.30pm, Dhs750 fully redeemable. dorchestercollection.com

Go glamping

Looking to elevate your glamping experience? Then book a stay at The Nest. These tents aren’t your average bubble dome. The accommodation is built straight into the desert dunes, creating a cool hideaway within Dubai Conservation Reserve. Brought to you by Nara Desert Escapes, the team behind luxury desert restaurant, Sonara Camp, there are 14 desert nests to enjoy. Each Nest comes with a bedroom area, private en-suite bathroom, an outdoor majlis for enjoying the sunset and a mini bar (available on consumption). There are three package types, and guests can choose between dune view (from Dhs1,960), sunrise view (from Dhs2,100) and sunset view (from Dhs2,380). Each Nest can accommodate up to four guests (two adults and two children).

The Nest, Sonara Camp, Dubai Desert Conservation. nara.ae Stretch it out at a gorgeous new studio Burj Al Arab’s stunning HWH Studio has opened its second location in Dubai, now within the luxurious Delano Dubai hotel on Bluewaters Island. Led by renowned yogi Adrienne Everett, this new space is crafted as an oasis of calm, featuring two treatment suites, a fully equipped gym, and cutting-edge wellness innovations. The studio offers a curated selection of classes and treatments to nurture body, mind, and soul, bringing a new level of luxury to wellness in Dubai, inviting guests to experience tranquility and inspiration in equal measure. HWH Studio, Delano Dubai Hotel, Bluewaters Island. @hwhstudiodubai Book a hair refresh View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aveda Salons Dubai (@avedasalonsdubai) For a luxurious hair salon experience, Aveda is the place to be. Relax with a complimentary head, neck, and shoulder massage while sipping herbal tea and taking in the stunning skyline views, then enjoy a pampering hair wash in plush massage chairs. All products are vegan and made with 99 per cent natural ingredients for minimum damage to your hair and the environment. For the perfect colour and cut ask for master hair stylist, Lyudmilla and thank us later. Aveda Dubai Flagship Salon, Galleria Mall Al Wasl, Jumeirah 1. Daily 8am to 10pm. Tel:(0)4 818 8444. @avedasalonsdubai Find your zen View this post on Instagram A post shared by What’s On Dubai (@whatsondubai) Opened this November, Sohum Wellness is a serene sanctuary in the heart of Dubai, blending ancient Ayurvedic practices with a modern approach to wellbeing. Named after the Sanskrit mantra ‘Sohum,’ the space invites guests to slow down and reconnect through Ayurveda, yoga, and sound healing. Founded by Tanya S. Mansotra, this thoughtfully designed retreat offers calming interiors, expert healers and Ayurvedic doctors, tailored treatments, and mindful rituals, plus a plant-based dining experience at TAAMA, where an open-flame and zero-waste philosophy elevate fresh ingredients. Those looking to dive even deeper can join mindful gatherings such as full moon ceremonies, sound journeys, and shamanic breathwork for a moment of real connection with oneself and nature. What’s On recommends the facial therapy treatment using gemstones. Sohum Wellness, Al Quoz, Daily 7am to 11pm. @sohumwellness.ae

Images: Supplied