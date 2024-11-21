With family-friendly activities, workshops, and stunning performances…

Expo City Dubai is marking the 53rd UAE National Day (Eid Al Etihad) with three-days of celebrations under the theme Honouring the Past, Preserving the Future. Perfect for families, couples, and culture lovers, the three-day celebration promises an unmissable lineup of activities and entertainment across Terra, Vision Pavilion, and Al Wasl Plaza, with a 53 per cent discount on the Expo City Dubai Attractions Pass.

The discounted pass, priced at Dhs75 for adults (down from Dhs160) and Dhs59 for children (usually Dhs125), offers entry to eight incredible attractions. Passes can be bought online from November 22 or at the box office during the event.

At the Vision Pavilion, immerse yourself in the UAE’s rich heritage with hands-on workshops in Talli embroidery, wicker weaving, incense making, and enjoy a traditional cup of Arabic coffee while you’re there. Meanwhile, Terra is the go-to for family fun, with outdoor scavenger hunts, camel rides, falcon photo ops, and creative calligraphy sessions.

To kick things off, on December 1, Al Wasl Plaza will host a free community event. Explore the Emirati-inspired Harvest Festival, where local farmers and artisans will showcase their produce, crafts, and cuisine. Enjoy cultural performances, live music, henna artistry, and more. As night falls, the stunning 360-degree Al Wasl dome will light up with projections honouring the UAE’s past and future, paired with two magical performances of the Al Ittihad Symphony by the all-female Al Firdaus Orchestra.

Expo City Dubai, Sheikh Zayed Road, December 1 to 3, Dhs75 for adults, Dhs59 for children. @expocitydubai

