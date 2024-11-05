Credit cards at the ready…

If you’re an avid bargain hunter or just trying to fill your Christmas stockings early, then listen up: there are some cool online sales in the UAE taking place this November that will make your gift-finding tasks easier. And you will save plenty of money, too.

Here are the November sales you need to be aware of.

Amazon

Amazon’s 11.11 Sale returns this month, from Friday, November 8 to 12 which can only mean one thing… That it’s time to shift those items on your wish list to your cart.

The five-day sale takes place over the weekend online, so you can scroll to your heart’s content and snap up items at discounted rates. From electronics to fashion, beauty, Amazon Fresh Grocery, and toys, you’re sure to find deals across every product category.

This sale is available to both Prime and non-Prime members, but Prime members will be able to enjoy the sale for an additional day on Thursday, November 7. Prime customers can also enjoy free same-day or next-day delivery during the sale, plus free international delivery from Amazon US, UK, and Germany.

Customers who do not have Prime can sign up on amazon.ae/prime for just Dhs16 a month.

Shop on amazon.ae

Noon

Love Noon? The popular online site in UAE is hosting not one, but two huge sales this month, perfect if you’re looking to save some dirhams.

The first, 11.11, which is also called Singles Day, will take place on Thursday, November 7, where shoppers can find deals on high-demand products.

The second is the Yellow Friday Sale on November 23 to 30. This is noon’s largest annual sale with massive discounts, flash deals, bundles, and special promotions across all categories.

Shop on noon.com

Dubai Parks™ and Resorts

The region’s largest theme park is running an exciting flash sale on its Annual Passes – just in time for the outdoor season. Running only until November 10, thrill seekers can enjoy up to 20 per cent on all Gold and Platinum Annual Passes, with prices starting at only Dhs476.

But that’s not all. Pass holders will receive an additional extra month of unlimited access. Essentially, you can enjoy for 13 months but pay for 12.

Added benefits include priority entry to events, Q-fast access, and you can save on meals and merchandise. The pass also includes a discount on valet parking and discounted entry to other popular attractions in Dubai.

Purchase your pass on dubaiparksandresorts.com/en/annual-pass

