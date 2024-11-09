Sponsored: The new venue marks the brand’s fifth location in the UAE…

Beloved homegrown brand The Lighthouse Restaurant & Bar, has opened its latest outpost in Dubai Hills, offering the community a go-to spot for after-work drinks, family dinners, or date nights.

Promising a self-described ‘elevated dining and social experience’, guests can grab a drink in the bar, where you’ll find a mix of high tables and cosy lounges; or opt for a full restaurant experience, where a selection of Mediterranean-style dishes are paired with an exclusive cocktail menu.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by What’s On Dubai (@whatsondubai)

The menu blends Mediterranean flavours with fresh, creative twists. From the rich short-rib katayef with a spicy green chili jam to the pistachio pesto linguini topped with creamy burrata, there’s plenty to tempt. The seafood options are also a standout—don’t miss the harissa-crusted seabass served on roasted vine leaves with a zesty lemon, olive oil, and chive drizzle.

The Lighthouse brings an extra touch of European flair with a daily apéritivo from 4pm to 8pm, featuring cocktails starting at just Dhs40—a perfect way to ease into the evening. Gather the girls every Thursday for ladies’s night and get three drinks and a bar bite for Dhs99. And from Wednesday to Saturday, live DJ sets kick off at 8pm, bringing an upbeat energy that keeps the vibe lively well into the night.

Drinks are a highlight too, with inventive cocktails perfect for a night out or a relaxed evening at the bar. Adding to its community spirit, The Lighthouse has plans for regular events, including wine tastings and hands-on workshops, making it a local favourite for more than just dining.

With popular locations in Dubai Design District, Mall of the Emirates, Palm Jumeirah, and Yas Bay Waterfront, The Lighthouse’s latest opening at Dubai Hills is only the beginning, with a Riyadh location set to open in early 2025.

The Lighthouse, Dubai Hills Business Park, Building 2. Sun to Thurs, 12pm to 12am. Fri and Sat, 12pm to 1am. @thelighthouse_ae

Images: Social/Provided