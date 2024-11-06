Sponsored: Add this to your winter bucket list…

The drop in temperatures in Dubai can only mean one thing – alfresco season is back. There are many outdoor spots for you to soak in the cool breeze, but a visit to Ninive’s gorgeous outdoor terrace is a must. The Middle Eastern restaurant and cocktail bar is located at the foot of the famous Emirates Towers.

If you’ve visited before, you will remember the space as a serene oasis. But you’re in no way far away from the city. Amidst the green foliage and golden hues, you will have the tops of the sparkling skyline towering over you.

The inspiration for Ninive’s terrace is 1,001 Arabian Nights, so expect to dine under tents decorated with Moroccan chandeliers and lanterns.

You can also choose to dine under the stars and moonlight as you catch up with loved ones. The cosy seating only helps add to the vibrant yet relaxed atmosphere.

Want an upbeat vibe? From 8pm, the vibe goes up a notch with the beats from a live DJ.

The space is perfect for a romantic dinner or a get together with friends looking to catch up. There’s even shisha available if you want to continue the conversations late into the night.

As for the food, on the a la carte menu, diners can explore the rich flavours of North Africa and the Middle East, meticulously crafted over centuries. The diverse selection includes mast-o-khiar and chicken pastilla, or a comforting tagines and couccous.

If this sounds like an evening you want to spend in Dubai, make a booking with the team at book@ninive.ae or call on 04 326 66105.

Ninive, Emirates Towers Hotel, Sheikh Zayed Road, Dubai, open daily, Sun to Thu 6pm to 2am, Fri and Sat 6pm to 3am. Tel: (0)4 326 66105. ninive.ae

Images: Supplied by Ninive